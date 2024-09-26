Making pancakes without milk is easy and delicious! Whether you’re lactose intolerant, following a dairy-free diet, or simply out of milk, you can whip up a batch of fluffy pancakes using alternative ingredients. Here’s how to make pancakes without milk.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup water or dairy-free milk (such as almond milk, coconut milk, or oat milk)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil or melted coconut oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

Mix the Dry Ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar (if using), baking powder, and salt. Whisk them together until well combined. This helps ensure even distribution of the baking powder for fluffy pancakes.

Combine the Wet Ingredients

In another bowl, mix the water (or dairy-free milk), vegetable oil, and vanilla extract. Stir until everything is well blended. If you prefer thicker pancakes, you can reduce the amount of liquid slightly.

Combine Wet and Dry Ingredients

Pour the wet mixture into the bowl with the dry ingredients. Stir gently until just combined; it’s okay if there are a few lumps. Overmixing can lead to dense pancakes, so aim for a slightly lumpy batter.

Preheat the Pan

Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat. If necessary, lightly grease it with a bit of oil or cooking spray to prevent sticking. You can test if it’s ready by flicking a few drops of water onto the surface—if they sizzle, you’re good to go!

Cook the Pancakes

Pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges look set, usually about 2-3 minutes. Flip the pancakes and cook for another 1-2 minutes on the other side until golden brown. Transfer the cooked pancakes to a plate and keep them warm in a low oven while you cook the remaining batter. Serve with your favorite toppings—maple syrup, fresh fruits, nut butter, or dairy-free yogurt are all great options.

