How To Make Peanut Brittle: A Delicious Homemade Treat

Peanut brittle is a classic sweet and crunchy snack that’s beloved by many. Making peanut brittle at home allows you to enjoy the delightful combination of caramelized sugar and roasted peanuts.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide on how to make it at home.

Ingredients

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup water

1 cup roasted peanuts (unsalted)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare Your Workspace

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.

This will prevent the peanut brittle from sticking to the surface.

Step 2: Combine Sugar, Corn Syrup, Salt, and Water

In a medium saucepan, combine the granulated sugar, light corn syrup, salt, and water. Stir the mixture over medium heat until the sugar dissolves.

Step 3: Cook the Mixture

Insert a candy thermometer into the mixture and continue cooking, without stirring, until the temperature reaches 300°F (150°C). This is the hard crack stage, where the syrup will form a hard and brittle texture when cooled.

Step 4: Add Peanuts and Butter

Carefully stir in the roasted peanuts and unsalted butter. Continue cooking and stirring until the mixture reaches 320°F (160°C). This will give the peanut brittle its signature flavor and crunch.

Step 5: Add Vanilla and Baking Soda

Remove the saucepan from the heat and quickly stir in the vanilla extract and baking soda. The mixture will bubble up, so be cautious.

Step 6: Spread on Baking Sheet

Immediately pour the hot peanut brittle mixture onto the prepared baking sheet. Use a spatula to spread it out into an even layer, about 1/4-inch thick.

Step 7: Let It Cool

Allow the peanut brittle to cool and harden completely at room temperature.

This usually takes about 30 minutes to an hour.

Step 8: Break into Pieces

Once the peanut brittle has cooled and hardened, gently break it into pieces. You can use your hands or a kitchen mallet to achieve the desired size of brittle.

Step 9: Store Properly

Store the peanut brittle in an airtight container to keep it fresh and maintain its crunchiness. You can also wrap individual pieces in wax paper for easy snacking.

Enjoy Your Homemade Peanut Brittle!

It is now ready to enjoy. Indulge in the delightful combination of sweet, caramelized sugar and crunchy roasted peanuts. It’s a perfect treat for snacking or gifting to friends and family.

Homemade peanut brittle is a nostalgic treat that’s surprisingly easy to make. With just a few ingredients and some careful attention to temperature, you can create a batch of this delectable treat that will surely satisfy your sweet tooth.

