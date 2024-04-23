fbpx
    HOW-TO

    How To Make Plantain Chips

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Indulge in the irresistible crunch and savory flavor of homemade plantain chips with this simple and delicious recipe. Whether you’re craving a satisfying snack or looking to impress guests at your next gathering, crafting your own plantain chips is both easy and rewarding. Here is how to make plantain chips.

    Ingredients

    • 2 ripe plantains
    • Vegetable oil for frying
    • Salt to taste
    • Optional seasonings: paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, or any preferred spices

    Instructions

    1. Selecting and Preparing the Plantains
      • Choose ripe plantains with yellow skins that are slightly soft to the touch. Avoid overly ripe plantains with black spots, as they may be too sweet for chips.
      • Peel the plantains by slicing off both ends and making a shallow cut along the length of the skin. Peel away the skin and discard.
    2. Slicing the Plantains
      • Using a sharp knife or mandoline slicer, slice the peeled plantains into thin, uniform rounds. Aim for slices that are approximately 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick for crispier chips.
    3. Preparing the Oil for Frying
      • In a deep fryer or large skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat until it reaches a temperature of around 350°F (175°C). You’ll need enough oil to fully submerge the plantain slices during frying.
    4. Frying the Plantain Chips
      • Once the oil is hot, carefully add a handful of plantain slices to the oil, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Fry the chips in batches for even cooking.
      • Fry the plantain slices for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until they turn golden brown and crispy. Use a slotted spoon or spider strainer to transfer the chips to a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.
    5. Seasoning the Chips
      • While the plantain chips are still warm, sprinkle them with salt to taste. For added flavor, you can also dust the chips with your preferred seasonings, such as paprika, garlic powder, or chili powder. Allow the plantain chips to cool completely before serving to ensure maximum crispiness. Enjoy them on their own as a crunchy snack or pair them with your favorite dips, such as salsa, guacamole, or hummus.
      • Store any leftover plantain chips in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2-3 days. To maintain their crispiness, avoid storing them in the refrigerator.

    Also Read: How To Make Custard Ice Cream

