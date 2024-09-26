Plunger coffee, also known as French press coffee, is a popular brewing method that produces rich, full-bodied coffee. It’s simple to make and requires minimal equipment, making it a favorite among coffee enthusiasts. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make plunger coffee.

Materials

To make plunger coffee, you’ll need the following:

French press (plunger pot)

Coarse ground coffee: About 1-2 tablespoons per cup (adjust to taste)

Hot water: Just off the boil (around 200°F or 93°C)

Stirring spoon: Wooden or plastic to avoid damaging the press

Timer: Optional, but helpful for precision

Measure Your Coffee

Start by measuring the coffee. A general guideline is to use about 1 tablespoon of coarsely ground coffee for every 4 ounces (120 ml) of water. For a stronger brew, increase the amount of coffee. Place the coffee grounds in the bottom of the French press.

Heat the Water

Boil water and let it cool for about 30 seconds after boiling. The ideal temperature for brewing is around 200°F (93°C). If you don’t have a thermometer, simply let the water boil and then wait a brief moment before pouring.

Pour the Water

Slowly pour the hot water over the coffee grounds in the French press. Ensure all the coffee is saturated. For best results, pour in a circular motion to evenly distribute the water. Use a ratio of approximately 1:15 for coffee to water.

Stir and Steep

After pouring, gently stir the mixture with a wooden or plastic spoon to ensure all the coffee grounds are immersed. Place the lid on the French press with the plunger pulled up. Let the coffee steep for about 4 minutes. Adjust the steeping time according to your taste preferences—longer for a stronger brew, shorter for a milder flavor.

Press the Plunger

Once the steeping time is complete, slowly and steadily press the plunger down. Apply gentle, even pressure to separate the coffee grounds from the liquid. Avoid pressing too hard, as this can result in bitter flavors.

After pressing, pour the coffee into your favorite mug. If desired, add milk, cream, or sweeteners to taste. Enjoy your freshly brewed plunger coffee while it’s hot!

