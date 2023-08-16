How To Make Puff Puff With Pepper

Puff puff is a popular and delightful Nigerian snack that’s loved for its fluffy texture and irresistible taste. If you’re looking to add a little kick to your puff puff, why not try making spicy puff puff with pepper?
This recipe combines the classic puff puff with a hint of heat, creating a mouthwatering treat that’s perfect for spice enthusiasts.
Follow this step-by-step guide to create delicious puff puff with a spicy twist.
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon active dry yeast
- 1 cup warm water
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1-2 scotch bonnet peppers (habanero), finely chopped
- Vegetable oil for frying
Step 1: Activate the Yeast
In a small bowl, combine the active dry yeast and warm water. Allow it to sit for about 5-10 minutes until the mixture becomes frothy.
Also Read: How To Make Buns Step By Step With Pictures
Step 2: Mix Dry Ingredients
- In a larger bowl, mix the all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, and salt.
Step 3: Combine Wet Ingredients
- Pour the activated yeast mixture into the dry ingredients and mix to form a smooth batter. If the batter is too thick, you can add a little more water.
Step 4: Add Spicy Flavors
- Incorporate the chopped onion and finely chopped scotch bonnet peppers into the batter. The peppers will add a spicy kick to the puff puff.
Step 5: First Rise
- Cover the batter with a clean cloth and leave it to rise for about 1-2 hours in a warm place. The batter should double in size.
Step 6: Heat the Oil
- Heat vegetable oil in a deep pan or pot. The oil should be at least 2-3 inches deep.
Step 7: Fry the Puff Puff
- Once the batter has risen, carefully drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil. Use a spoon to scoop the batter and another spoon to slide it into the oil.
Step 8: Fry Until Golden
- Fry the puff puff on medium heat until they turn golden brown on all sides. Make sure to flip them to ensure even frying.
Step 9: Drain and Cool
- Use a slotted spoon to remove the fried puff puff from the oil and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil.
Step 10: Serve and Enjoy
- Your spicy puff puff with pepper is ready to be enjoyed! Serve them warm as a delicious snack or appetizer.
Adding pepper to your puff puff gives it a delightful twist that elevates the flavor profile and adds a satisfying heat. This spicy version of puff puff is perfect for those who enjoy a bit of kick in their snacks. Share these delectable treats with friends and family, and watch them disappear in no time.Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874