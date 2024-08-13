How To Make Puri: A Step-By-Step Guide

Puri is a beloved Indian bread that is deep-fried to golden perfection. Its puffed, airy texture and crispy exterior make it a favorite accompaniment to a variety of dishes, from spicy curries to tangy pickles. Making puri at home is straightforward, and with the right techniques, you can achieve restaurant-quality results. This guide will walk you through the process of how to make puri, including preparation, cooking, and serving tips.

Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour: 2 cups (plus extra for rolling)

2 cups (plus extra for rolling) Semolina (Rawa): 2 tablespoons (optional, for added crispiness)

2 tablespoons (optional, for added crispiness) Salt: 1 teaspoon

1 teaspoon Sugar: 1 teaspoon (optional, for a slight sweetness)

1 teaspoon (optional, for a slight sweetness) Baking Powder: 1/4 teaspoon (optional, for extra puffiness)

1/4 teaspoon (optional, for extra puffiness) Water: Approximately 3/4 cup (adjust as needed)

Approximately 3/4 cup (adjust as needed) Oil: For deep frying (vegetable or canola oil works well)

Instructions

Prepare the Dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour, semolina (if using), salt, sugar, and baking powder (if using). Mix well to evenly distribute the ingredients. Create a well in the center of the dry ingredients and gradually add water, a little at a time. Mix the ingredients together using your fingers or a spoon. Once the dough starts coming together, knead it with your hands for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. If the dough is too sticky, add a little more flour. If it’s too dry, add a few drops of water. Cover the dough with a damp cloth or plastic wrap and let it rest for at least 15-20 minutes. This helps the dough become more pliable.

Roll the Dough

After resting, divide the dough into small, equal-sized balls (about the size of a walnut). This will make it easier to roll out the puris. Lightly flour your rolling surface and rolling pin. Take one dough ball and flatten it into a small circle, about 4-5 inches in diameter. Try to roll the puris evenly to ensure uniform puffing. If the dough sticks, dust it with a little more flour.

Heat the Oil

Heat a sufficient amount of oil in a deep pan or skillet over medium-high heat. You need enough oil for the puris to float while frying. To check if the oil is ready, drop a small piece of dough into the oil. If it sizzles and rises to the surface, the oil is hot enough. Keep the oil at a consistent temperature. Too hot, and the puris will burn; too cool, and they won’t puff up properly.

Fry the Puris

Gently slide one rolled puri into the hot oil. It should start to puff up almost immediately. Use a slotted spoon to gently press down on the puri to help it puff up further. Once the bottom is golden brown, flip the puri and cook the other side until it’s golden and crispy. This usually takes about 30-40 seconds per side. Remove the puri from the oil using a slotted spoon and place it on a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil.

Puri is best enjoyed fresh and hot. Serve it immediately with your favorite accompaniments like potato curry (aloo ki sabzi), chole (chickpea curry), or pickles.

If you have leftovers, store them in an airtight container to maintain their crispiness. Reheat in an oven or toaster oven to bring back some of the original texture.

Tips

Ensure the dough is rolled evenly to achieve uniform puffing. Uneven thickness can result in puris that don’t puff up properly.

The dough should be slightly stiff, but not too dry. It should be firm enough to hold its shape but soft enough to roll easily.

Maintaining the right oil temperature is crucial for the puris to puff up and cook evenly. Adjust the heat as needed to keep the oil at the right temperature.

