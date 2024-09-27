Rusks are a beloved snack enjoyed across many cultures, often paired with tea or coffee. These twice-baked biscuits are not only delicious but also easy to make at home. Whether you prefer them sweet or savory, homemade rusks provide a satisfying crunch and can be customized to suit your taste. Here’s how to make rusks from scratch.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar (or to taste)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

1/2 cup milk

Feel free to add ingredients like nuts, dried fruits, or spices to create unique flavors!

Prepare the Dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Mix well to ensure even distribution of the dry ingredients. Next, add the softened butter and mix until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. You can use your hands or a pastry cutter for this step.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, vanilla extract (if using), and milk. Gradually pour this mixture into the dry ingredients, stirring until a dough forms. If you’re adding any extras like nuts or dried fruits, fold them into the dough at this point.

Shape and Bake the First Time

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Transfer the dough onto the prepared baking sheet and shape it into a rectangular loaf, about 1 inch thick. Smooth the top and edges with a spatula.

Bake the loaf in the preheated oven for about 30-35 minutes, or until it’s golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Once baked, remove the loaf from the oven and let it cool in the pan for about 10 minutes.

Slice and Second Bake

After the loaf has cooled slightly, transfer it to a cutting board. Using a sharp knife, slice the loaf into 1/2-inch thick pieces. Place the slices back on the baking sheet, standing them upright for even baking.

Return the slices to the oven and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until they are golden and crisp. Keep an eye on them to prevent burning; you want that perfect crunch!

Once the rusks are done baking, remove them from the oven and let them cool completely on a wire rack. This cooling step is essential for achieving that satisfying crunch. Store your rusks in an airtight container to keep them fresh.

Rusks can be enjoyed on their own or paired with your favorite beverages. They also make for a delightful gift when packaged nicely. Whether you choose to savor them plain or experiment with different flavors, homemade rusks are sure to be a hit!

