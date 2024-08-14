Sausage rolls are a delicious and versatile snack or meal option, perfect for parties, picnics, or a cozy treat at home. With their flaky pastry and savory filling, they’re sure to be a hit with family and friends. Making sausage rolls from scratch is easier than you might think, and with a few simple ingredients, you can create a batch of these tasty morsels. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make sausage rolls.
Ingredients
- Puff pastry: 1 sheet (store-bought or homemade)
- Sausage meat: 300-400 grams (about 10-14 ounces) or 6-8 sausages, casing removed
- Onion: 1 small, finely chopped (optional)
- Garlic: 1-2 cloves, minced (optional)
- Herbs and spices: such as thyme, sage, or paprika, to taste
- Egg: 1, beaten (for egg wash)
- Salt and pepper: to taste
Preparation
- Start by preheating your oven to 200°C (400°F). Line a baking tray with parchment paper to prevent the sausage rolls from sticking.
- If using sausages, remove the casing and place the sausage meat in a mixing bowl. Add the finely chopped onion, minced garlic, and your chosen herbs and spices. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix until well combined.
- Roll out the puff pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface. If the pastry is too sticky, sprinkle a bit of flour to prevent sticking. Cut the pastry into two equal rectangles, or into strips if you prefer smaller rolls.
- Place a line of sausage filling along one edge of each pastry rectangle, leaving a small border around the edges. Gently press the filling into a sausage shape. Roll the pastry over the filling to form a log shape, sealing the edges by pressing them together. Place the seam side down on the prepared baking tray.
- Brush the top of each sausage roll with a beaten egg. This will give the rolls a beautiful golden-brown color once baked. For an extra touch, you can sprinkle sesame seeds or poppy seeds on top before baking.
- Place the baking tray in the preheated oven and bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown and the sausage filling is cooked through. The exact baking time may vary depending on your oven, so keep an eye on them.
- Once baked, allow the sausage rolls to cool slightly before serving. They can be enjoyed warm or at room temperature.
Variations
- Add grated cheese to the sausage filling for a cheesy twist. Fresh herbs like rosemary or parsley can also be mixed in for additional flavor.
- Incorporate chili flakes or hot sauce into the sausage mixture for a spicy kick.
- Substitute the sausage meat with a vegetarian sausage or a mixture of finely chopped vegetables and mushrooms for a plant-based version.
Sausage rolls are perfect on their own, but they can also be served with a variety of accompaniments. Try them with a side of mustard, ketchup, or a tangy chutney. They also pair well with a fresh salad or a bowl of soup for a more substantial meal.
