How To Make Savory Rice With Mixed Veg

Savory rice with mixed vegetables is a versatile and nutritious dish that’s perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a satisfying side. This recipe combines aromatic spices with a colorful array of vegetables and fluffy rice, creating a meal that’s both delicious and easy to prepare. Whether served on its own or alongside your favorite protein, this savory rice dish is sure to become a staple in your kitchen. Here’s a step-by-step guide to on how to make savoury rice with mixed veg.

Ingredients

Rice: 1 cup (long-grain or basmati works best)

Mixed vegetables: 2 cups (such as carrots, peas, corn, and bell peppers, either fresh or frozen)

Onion: 1 small, finely chopped

Garlic: 2 cloves, minced

Ginger: 1-inch piece, grated or minced (optional)

Vegetable or chicken broth: 2 cups (for added flavor)

Olive oil or vegetable oil: 2 tablespoons

Spices: 1 teaspoon each of cumin seeds, coriander powder, and paprika (or chili powder for heat)

Salt and pepper: to taste

Fresh herbs: such as cilantro or parsley for garnish

Lemon juice: 1 tablespoon (optional, for a hint of freshness)

Preparation

Start by rinsing the rice under cold water to remove excess starch. This helps prevent the rice from becoming sticky. In a medium saucepan, bring 2 cups of vegetable or chicken broth to a boil. Add the rinsed rice, reduce the heat to low, and cover. Simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked and the liquid is absorbed. Fluff with a fork and set aside. If using frozen vegetables, thaw them according to the package instructions. For fresh vegetables, peel and chop them into small, uniform pieces to ensure even cooking. Heat the olive oil or vegetable oil in a large skillet or pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook until translucent, about 3-4 minutes. If using, add the minced garlic and ginger and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in the cumin seeds, coriander powder, and paprika (or chili powder) and cook for another minute to toast the spices. This step enhances the flavors and releases the essential oils from the spices. Add the mixed vegetables to the skillet and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until they are tender but still crisp. Stir occasionally to ensure even cooking and to prevent the vegetables from sticking to the pan. Gently fold the cooked rice into the skillet with the vegetables. Stir to combine, making sure the rice is evenly mixed with the vegetables and spices. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. For a bright and fresh flavor, add a tablespoon of lemon juice. Stir well to incorporate. Remove from heat and garnish with freshly chopped cilantro or parsley. Serve the savory rice with mixed vegetables warm.

Variations

Add cooked chicken, tofu, or shrimp to the rice for a complete meal. Simply stir in the protein towards the end of cooking. Incorporate other spices like turmeric or garam masala for a different flavor profile. You can also add a handful of nuts or dried fruit, such as almonds or raisins, for extra texture and sweetness. Try using quinoa or cauliflower rice for a low-carb alternative.

Savory rice with mixed vegetables pairs wonderfully with a side of yogurt or a crisp salad. It also complements grilled meats, seafood, or can be served as a hearty, standalone vegetarian dish.

