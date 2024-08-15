How To Make Soft Scones: A Step-By-Step Guide

Scones are a delightful treat, perfect for breakfast or tea time. When made correctly, they are light, fluffy, and melt-in-your-mouth soft. Mastering the art of making soft scones involves a few key techniques and ingredients. Here’s a straightforward guide how to make soft scones.
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, cold and cut into small pieces
- 1/2 cup milk (whole or 2% is best)
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
- 1/2 cup add-ins like raisins, currants, or chocolate chips (optional)
- 1 tablespoon milk or cream for brushing (optional)
- Extra granulated sugar for sprinkling (optional)
Instructions
- Begin by preheating your oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it to prevent sticking.
- In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Sifting helps to ensure an even distribution of the leavening agents and creates a lighter texture.
- Add the cold, diced butter to the flour mixture. Using a pastry cutter, fork, or your fingertips, work the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs with pea-sized pieces of butter still visible. This step is crucial for achieving a flaky texture in the scones.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, and vanilla extract if using. Make sure these ingredients are well combined.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and gently stir until just combined. Avoid over-mixing, as this can result in dense scones. If you’re adding any mix-ins like raisins or chocolate chips, fold them in at this stage.
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and gently pat it into a 1-inch thick rectangle or circle. Using a knife or a round cutter, cut the dough into scone shapes. You can make them as small or as large as you like, but be sure to keep them uniform in size for even baking.
- Place the scones onto the prepared baking sheet. For a golden top, brush the scones with a bit of milk or cream and sprinkle a little extra sugar on top if desired.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Allow the scones to cool slightly on a wire rack before serving. They are best enjoyed fresh, with a pat of butter, clotted cream, or your favorite jam.
Tips
- Ensure your butter is very cold to help achieve a flaky texture.
- Handle the dough as little as possible to keep it tender.
- For added flavor, consider mixing in citrus zest or spices.
