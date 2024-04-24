Satisfy your sweet tooth with the irresistible allure of homemade toffee made with condensed milk. This delectable treat strikes the perfect balance between rich, buttery flavor and a satisfyingly crunchy texture. With just a handful of ingredients and a few simple steps, you can create a batch of toffee that will delight your taste buds and leave you craving more. Here is how to make toffee with condensed milk.

Ingredients

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks)

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Optional toppings: chopped nuts, chocolate chips, sea salt flakes

Instructions

Line a 9×13-inch baking dish with parchment paper, allowing the paper to hang over the sides for easy removal later. Lightly grease the parchment paper with butter or cooking spray to prevent sticking. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the sweetened condensed milk, butter, granulated sugar, corn syrup, and a pinch of salt over medium heat. Stir the mixture continuously with a wooden spoon or heat-resistant spatula until the butter is melted and the sugar is dissolved. Once the mixture comes to a gentle boil, reduce the heat to medium-low and attach a candy thermometer to the side of the saucepan. Cook the mixture, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching, until it reaches the soft-crack stage, which is around 280°F to 300°F (138°C to 149°C). This typically takes about 20-25 minutes. Once the toffee reaches the desired temperature, remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Be cautious as the mixture will bubble vigorously. Immediately pour the hot toffee mixture into the prepared baking dish, using a spatula to spread it evenly to the edges. Work quickly as the toffee will begin to set once it’s poured. If desired, sprinkle chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or sea salt flakes over the hot toffee before it sets. Gently press the toppings into the surface of the toffee with the back of a spoon or spatula. Let the toffee cool at room temperature for about 2 hours, or until completely set and firm to the touch. You can also place the baking dish in the refrigerator for faster setting. Once the toffee is firm, use the overhanging parchment paper to lift it out of the baking dish. Place it on a cutting board and use a sharp knife to cut or break the toffee into bite-sized pieces. Store the homemade toffee in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks. Enjoy the sweet indulgence as a standalone treat or as a delightful addition to desserts, ice cream, or gift baskets.

