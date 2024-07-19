fbpx
    HOW-TO

    How To Make Tomato Gravy

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Tomato gravy, a staple in many cuisines, adds a burst of tangy flavor to dishes. Whether served over meats or as a sauce for pasta, its versatility makes it a kitchen essential. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make tomato gravy.

    Ingredients

    • 2 tablespoons olive oil
    • 1 onion, finely chopped
    • 2 cloves garlic, minced
    • 1 can (14 oz) crushed tomatoes
    • 1 teaspoon sugar
    • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
    • 1 teaspoon dried basil
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • 1/2 cup chicken or vegetable broth (optional, for thinner consistency)
    • Fresh basil or parsley, chopped (optional, for garnish)

    Instructions

    1. Sautéing the Aromatics
      • Heat olive oil in a large skillet or saucepan over medium heat.
      • Add finely chopped onion and minced garlic to the pan.
      • Sauté for 3-4 minutes until the onions are translucent and fragrant.
    2. Adding Tomatoes and Seasoning
      • Pour in the crushed tomatoes, stirring well to combine with the onions and garlic.
      • Add sugar, dried oregano, and dried basil to the pan.
      • Season with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences.
    3. Simmering the Gravy
      • Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to low.
      • Let the tomato gravy simmer uncovered for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
      • This allows the flavors to meld together and the sauce to thicken.
    4. Adjusting Consistency
      • If you prefer a thinner consistency, stir in chicken or vegetable broth gradually until you reach your desired thickness.
      • Continue simmering for an additional 5-10 minutes if adjusting the consistency.
    5. Final Touches
      • Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
      • If desired, sprinkle with freshly chopped basil or parsley for added freshness and color.
    6. Serving Suggestions
      • Tomato gravy can be served hot over cooked pasta, meatballs, or grilled chicken.
      • It also pairs well with mashed potatoes or as a dipping sauce for crusty bread.
    7. Storage and Reheating
      • Allow leftover tomato gravy to cool completely before transferring to an airtight container.
      • Store in the refrigerator for up to 4-5 days or freeze for longer storage.
      • Reheat gently in a saucepan over low heat, adding a splash of water or broth if needed to thin out the sauce.
      • Whether used as a base for other dishes or enjoyed on its own, tomato gravy adds a delightful tangy richness to any meal.
      • Experiment with additional herbs or spices to customize the flavor to your liking.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

