How To Make Vape Juice: A Step-By-Step Guide

Vaping has gained immense popularity as an alternative to smoking, with a diverse range of flavors available on the market. For those looking to personalize their vaping experience or save money, making vape juice at home can be a rewarding endeavor. Here is how to make vape juice.

Ingredients

Vegetable Glycerin (VG Propylene Glycol (PG Flavor Concentrates Nicotine Distilled Water or Alcohol

Equipment

To create your vape juice, you will also need some basic equipment:

Measuring Syringes or Droppers

Mixing Container

Gloves and Goggles

Instructions

Decide how much VG and PG you want to use. A common starting point is a 70/30 VG/PG ratio for a thicker vapor and smoother hit. Adjust based on your preferences. If you are adding nicotine, determine the desired strength (e.g., 3mg/ml) and calculate how much nicotine base you need to add. Use your syringes or droppers to measure out the VG, PG, nicotine, and flavor concentrates. For a 30ml bottle, a typical mix might include: 21ml VG

7ml PG

2ml flavor concentrate

1ml nicotine (if desired) Pour all your ingredients into the mixing container. Seal it and shake vigorously for several minutes to ensure everything is well-blended. Some flavors benefit from steeping, which allows the flavors to meld together better. Let your vape juice sit for a few days, shaking it occasionally. After steeping, test your vape juice. If it needs more flavor or adjustment in the VG/PG ratio, modify it accordingly. Once satisfied, transfer your vape juice into a suitable bottle, label it, and store it in a cool, dark place away from children and pets.

