How To Make Your Twitter Account Private: A Step-By-Step Guide

In today’s digital age, privacy is more important than ever. If you want to control who can see your tweets and interact with you on Twitter, making your account private is a smart choice. A private account means that only your approved followers can view your tweets, likes, and other activities. Here’s how to set your Twitter account to private in just a few simple steps.

Log into Your Twitter Account

Start by logging into your Twitter account on your preferred device. You can do this via the Twitter app on your smartphone or through the website on your computer.

Go to Settings and Privacy

Once you’re logged in, navigate to your profile icon or the “More” option in the menu on the left side of the screen. Click on it and select “Settings and privacy” from the dropdown menu.

Access Privacy and Safety Settings

In the Settings menu, click on “Privacy and safety.” This section contains all the options related to your account’s privacy.

Protect Your Tweets

Under the Privacy and safety settings, you will see an option labeled “Protect your Tweets.” Check the box next to this option to make your account private. This action will ensure that only your followers can see your tweets.

Save Your Changes

Once you’ve checked the box to protect your tweets, the changes should be saved automatically. However, it’s a good practice to scroll to the bottom and click on “Save changes” if prompted.

Review Your Followers

Now that your account is private, it’s a good time to review your current followers. Only those you approve will be able to see your tweets moving forward. You can remove followers or block users if necessary by going to your followers list and selecting the options next to each follower.

Also Read: How To Make Money On Pinterest