Muting someone on Instagram is a great way to manage your feed without unfollowing them. This feature allows you to hide their posts and stories while still keeping the connection intact. Whether you want to reduce clutter or take a break from certain accounts, muting is a simple and effective solution. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to mute someone on Instagram.

When you mute someone, their posts and stories will no longer appear in your feed, but you won’t unfollow them. This means they won’t be notified that you’ve muted them, allowing you to maintain your privacy while curating your Instagram experience.

Steps to Mute Someone on Instagram

Open the Instagram App

Launch the Instagram app on your smartphone. Ensure you are logged into your account.

Find the Profile of the Person You Want to Mute

Use the search function (magnifying glass icon) or scroll through your feed to locate the profile of the user you want to mute.

Access Their Profile

Tap on their username to open their profile page.

Mute Their Posts and Stories

Option 1: From the Profile Page Tap on the “Following” button located near the top of their profile. A menu will appear. Select “Mute” from the options. You will see toggles for “Posts” and “Stories.” Toggle on the switches to mute both or select one based on your preference.

Option 2: From Your Feed If you see a post from the user in your feed, tap the three dots (•••) in the upper right corner of their post. Select “Mute” from the menu, then choose to mute either “Posts,” “Stories,” or both.



Confirm Mute Settings

Once you’ve muted someone, their posts and stories will no longer appear in your feed. You can always revisit their profile to check if you want to unmute them later.

How to Unmute Someone

If you decide you want to see posts and stories from a muted account again, unmuting is just as easy.

Go to the muted user’s profile. Click the “Following” button. Tap on “Mute” again. Turn off the switches for “Posts” and/or “Stories” as desired.

Tips

If you need a break from certain content (e.g., political posts or travel photos), muting is an excellent temporary solution.

Regularly review who you’ve muted and adjust your settings as needed to keep your feed aligned with your interests.

Remember that muted users won’t know they’ve been muted, maintaining your relationships without the awkwardness of unfollowing.

