Progesterone is a crucial hormone in women’s life. It plays a vital role in the menstrual cycle as well as pregnancy. If you’re looking for how to naturally increase progesterone, consider incorporating the following lifestyle and dietary changes into your routine.

Include Healthy Fats: Consume foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and fatty fish.

These healthy fats support hormone production. Opt for lean proteins like poultry, fish, beans, and lentils to provide essential amino acids for hormonal balance. Eat a variety of colorful vegetables for a range of nutrients and antioxidants that support overall hormonal health.

Foods like turkey, potatoes, and bananas are rich in vitamin B6, which supports progesterone production. Include zinc-rich foods such as pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, and cashews, as zinc is vital for hormone regulation.

Leafy greens, nuts, and whole grains are good sources of magnesium, which plays a role in hormonal balance.

Chaste Tree (Vitex): This herb is believed to promote hormonal balance, including an increase in progesterone. Consult with a healthcare professional before using supplements.

Boost your intake of vitamin C through citrus fruits, strawberries, and bell peppers. Vitamin C supports adrenal gland function, which is linked to progesterone production.

Manage Stress: Chronic stress can impact hormone levels. Incorporate stress-reducing practices such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises into your daily routine.

Ensure you get enough quality sleep each night, as sleep is crucial for hormone regulation and overall well-being.

Reduce Exposure to Chemicals: Minimize exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in certain plastics, household cleaners, and beauty products.

Moderate Exercise: Engage in regular, moderate-intensity exercise. Both cardiovascular and strength training exercises can positively influence hormone levels.

Balanced Weight: Aim for a healthy and balanced weight, as excess body fat can contribute to hormonal imbalances.

Moderation is Key: Limit the consumption of caffeine and alcohol, as excessive intake can affect hormone production.

Consult with a Professional: Natural progesterone creams, available over-the-counter, may be considered. However, it’s crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before use.

Adequate Water Intake: Ensure you are well-hydrated, as water is essential for overall bodily functions, including hormone transport.

It’s important to note that individual responses to lifestyle changes may vary, and consulting with a healthcare provider before making significant adjustments to your diet or lifestyle is advisable, especially if you have any underlying health conditions. Monitoring your progesterone levels through regular medical check-ups can provide insights into your hormonal health.

