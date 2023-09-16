How to Obtain HELB Clearance Certificate: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a Kenyan who has benefited from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and you are seeking to obtain a HELB clearance certificate, follow these steps on how to obtain HELB clearance certificate.
Step 1: Verify Your Eligibility
- Ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria for obtaining a HELB clearance certificate. Typically, you should have repaid your HELB loan in full, including any accrued interest.
Step 2: Visit the HELB Website
- Access the official HELB website at www.helb.co.ke.
Step 3: Log In to Your HELB Account
- If you already have an existing HELB account, log in using your credentials. If not, create an account by registering with your details.
Step 4: Access the Clearance Certificate Application
- Once logged in, navigate to the clearance certificate application section. This is usually found under the “Services” or “Applications” tab.
Step 5: Complete the Application Form
- Fill out the clearance certificate application form with accurate information. You will likely need to provide details such as your full name, HELB loan account number, National ID or passport number, and contact information.
Step 6: Review and Confirm
- Carefully review the information you’ve provided to ensure its accuracy. Any discrepancies may delay the processing of your clearance certificate.
Step 7: Pay Processing Fee
- Pay the processing fee for the clearance certificate application. The fee amount may vary, so refer to the HELB website or contact HELB directly for the current fee structure.
Step 8: Submit Your Application
- After payment, submit your application. You will receive a confirmation of your submission.
Step 9: Wait for Processing
- HELB will process your application, which may take some time. Be patient and check your email or HELB account for updates on the status of your application.
Step 10: Collect Your HELB Clearance Certificate
- Once your application is approved and processed, you will receive a notification indicating that your HELB clearance certificate is ready for collection. Visit the HELB offices or follow the instructions provided to collect your certificate.
Step 11: Keep a Copy for Your Records
- It’s essential to retain a copy of your HELB clearance certificate for your records. You may need it for various purposes, including job applications and further studies.
Important Tips
- Ensure that you have paid all outstanding HELB loan amounts and accrued interest before applying for a clearance certificate.
- Be vigilant about the accuracy of the information you provide on the application form.
- Keep track of your application status and any communication from HELB regarding your clearance certificate.
Please note that the above steps are based on the typical process for obtaining a HELB clearance certificate. Procedures may change, so always refer to the official HELB website or contact their customer support for the most up-to-date information and guidance.
