How to Pay for DStv via M-Pesa: A Convenient Payment Guide

DStv is a popular satellite television service provider in many African countries, offering a wide range of entertainment channels. To make life more convenient for its subscribers, DStv allows you to pay for your subscription using M-Pesa, a widely used mobile money service. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps how to pay DStv via pay bill.

Why Pay for DStv via M-Pesa?

Paying for your DStv subscription through M-Pesa offers several advantages:

Convenience: M-Pesa is accessible 24/7, allowing you to pay for your DStv subscription at your convenience.

Instant Payment: Your DStv account is reactivated almost immediately after payment, ensuring uninterrupted viewing.

No Queues: You can skip long queues at payment centers and make your payment from the comfort of your home.

how to pay for DStv via Pay Bill

Step 1: Ensure Sufficient M-Pesa Balance

Before making the payment, ensure that your M-Pesa account has a sufficient balance to cover the DStv subscription amount.

Step 2: Go to the M-Pesa Menu

Access the M-Pesa menu on your mobile phone. This is usually done by dialing MPESA on your phone.

Step 3: Select “Lipa Na M-Pesa”

From the M-Pesa menu, choose the “Lipa Na M-Pesa” option.

Step 4: Choose “Pay Bill”

Select “Pay Bill” from the list of options.

Step 5: Enter the DStv Pay Bill Number

When prompted for the business number, enter the DStv Pay Bill number, which is typically 444900.

Step 6: Enter Your DStv Account Number

You’ll be asked to enter your DStv account number. Ensure you enter it correctly to avoid payment issues.

Step 7: Enter the Amount

Enter the amount you wish to pay for your DStv subscription.

Step 8: Enter Your M-Pesa PIN

To complete the transaction, enter your M-Pesa PIN and confirm the payment.

Step 9: Confirm the Details

Review the payment details to ensure accuracy. Once you’re satisfied, press the “OK” or “Send” button to initiate the payment.

Step 10: Receive a Confirmation Message

You will receive a confirmation message from M-Pesa indicating that your payment has been successfully processed.

Step 11: Receive DStv Confirmation

Shortly after, you’ll receive a confirmation SMS from DStv, confirming that your account has been credited with the payment.

Step 12: Enjoy Uninterrupted DStv Services

Your DStv subscription will be immediately reactivated, and you can enjoy uninterrupted viewing.

Final Tips

Double-check your DStv account number to ensure you enter it correctly during the payment process.

Save the confirmation messages you receive from both M-Pesa and DStv for reference.

Paying for your DStv subscription via M-Pesa is a simple, secure, and convenient method, ensuring you can continue to enjoy your favorite TV shows and channels without interruption.

