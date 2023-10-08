The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has been championed by the government to ensure a healthy nation. The majority of the participants in the health scheme are civil servants. It is important to note that there are various ways of paying for the scheme. Notably, the current question among the citizens is how to pay NHIF via Mpesa. You can follow these simple steps:

Open the M-Pesa menu on your mobile phone by dialing *150# and pressing the call button or selecting the M-Pesa app if you have it installed.

Choose “Lipa na M-Pesa”

From the M-Pesa menu, select “Lipa na M-Pesa.” This option is often numbered as 4.

Select “Pay Bill”

In the “Lipa na M-Pesa” menu, choose “Pay Bill.” This option is typically numbered as 2.

Enter NHIF Paybill Number

You will be prompted to enter the Paybill number for NHIF. Enter the NHIF Paybill number, which is 200222.

Enter Your NHIF Account Number

After entering the Paybill number, you’ll need to enter your NHIF account number. This is your NHIF membership number.

Enter the Contribution Amount

Input the amount you wish to contribute to NHIF. Ensure that you have enough funds in your M-Pesa account to cover the contribution.

Enter Your M-Pesa PIN

You will be asked to enter your M-Pesa PIN to confirm the transaction securely. Make sure to keep your PIN confidential.

Confirm the Transaction

Double-check all the details you’ve entered, including the NHIF account number and the contribution amount. If everything is accurate, confirm the transaction.

Wait for Confirmation

After a successful transaction, you will receive a confirmation message from M-Pesa. This message will contain details of the NHIF contribution payment.

NHIF Confirmation

NHIF will also send you an SMS confirming your payment and updating your contribution status.

That’s it! You have now successfully paid your NHIF contributions using M-Pesa. Please ensure that you enter the correct NHIF account number to avoid any issues with your contribution. Additionally, transaction fees may apply, so make sure you have enough funds in your M-Pesa account to cover both the contribution amount and any associated fees.

