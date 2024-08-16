Witr Salah is a special, voluntary prayer offered at night, typically after the Isha prayer, and is highly regarded in Islamic tradition. It is a means of seeking closeness to Allah, seeking forgiveness, and making supplications. Performing Witr Salah is a spiritually rewarding practice, and mastering its correct performance can enhance your connection with Allah. Here’s a guide on how to perform Witr Salah effectively.

Whai is Witr Salah?

Witr Salah, meaning “odd” in Arabic, is named for its odd number of rak’ahs (units of prayer). It is usually prayed in an odd number of rak’ahs, typically three, though it can be prayed as one, five, or more rak’ahs. It is highly recommended to offer Witr Salah during the last third of the night, but it can also be prayed after the Isha prayer if time is a constraint.

Preparation: Perform Wudu (ablution) if needed, ensuring that you are in a state of physical and spiritual purity.

Before starting the prayer, make a silent intention in your heart to offer Witr Salah for the sake of Allah. Begin with Takbir al-Ihram Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands raised.

Raise your hands and say “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is the Greatest) to begin the prayer. Recite Surah Al-Fatiha In the first rak’ah, recite Surah Al-Fatiha (The Opening) aloud, as it is an obligatory part of the prayer. Recite Another Surah After Surah Al-Fatiha, recite a surah or some verses from the Quran. It is common to recite shorter surahs like Surah Al-Ikhlas, Surah Al-Falaq, or Surah Al-Nas in Witr Salah. Complete the Rak’ah Bend at the waist with your hands on your knees, keeping your back straight. Say “Subhana Rabbiyal Azim” (Glory is to my Lord, the Most Great).

Return to the standing position and say “Sami’ Allahu liman Hamidah” (Allah hears the one who praises Him), followed by “Rabbana lakal hamd” (Our Lord, to You is due all praise). Perform Sujud (Prostration) Go into prostration by placing your forehead, nose, palms, knees, and toes on the ground. Say “Subhana Rabbiyal A’la” (Glory is to my Lord, the Most High).

Sit back on your legs briefly, then go into another prostration and repeat the same supplication. Complete the Rak’ahs Repeat the steps above for each additional rak’ah. In Witr Salah, you usually pray either one, three, five, seven, nine, or eleven rak’ahs. Final Rak’ah and Qunoot: In the last rak’ah before the final prostration, it is recommended to recite Qunoot supplication. This is a special dua (supplication) asking for Allah’s guidance and forgiveness. Recite “Allahumma Ihdini fiman hadayt, wa ‘afini fiman ‘afayt” (O Allah, guide me among those You have guided, and grant me health among those You have granted health).

After the final prostration of the last rak’ah, sit and recite Tashahhud (testimony of faith) followed by sending salutations upon the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). End with Tasleem Turn your head to the right and say “Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullah” (Peace and mercy of Allah be upon you). Repeat this to the left side to conclude the prayer.

Tips for Performing Witr Salah

While Witr Salah can be performed after Isha, it is preferable to pray it during the last part of the night for greater spiritual benefit.

Incorporate Witr Salah into your nightly routine to build consistency and deepen your spiritual practice.

Use the time after Witr Salah to make personal supplications (Dua) and seek forgiveness from Allah.

