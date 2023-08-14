How to Prepare Afang Soup: A Step-by-Step Guide

Afang soup is a traditional Nigerian dish hailing from the Efik and Ibibio tribes. Known for its rich flavor and nutritious ingredients, Afang soup is a combination of vegetables, assorted meats, and seafood, making it a hearty and satisfying meal.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to prepare Afang soup:

Ingredients

2 cups shredded afang leaves (substitute with spinach or kale if unavailable)

1 cup waterleaf (substitute with frozen spinach if unavailable)

Assorted meats (beef, goat meat, tripe, etc.), washed and cut into bite-sized pieces

Smoked fish and/or dried fish, cleaned and deboned

1/2 cup crayfish, ground

1/2 cup palm oil

1 large onion, chopped

2-3 tablespoons ground pepper (chili pepper or scotch bonnet)

Seasoning cubes or powder

Salt to taste

Periwinkle (optional)

Stockfish (optional)

Snails (optional)

Periwinkle (optional)

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Ingredients

Wash and cut the assorted meats into bite-sized pieces.

If using stockfish, soak it in warm water until it softens. Then, clean and cut it into smaller pieces.

Also Read: How To Make Delicious Spring Rolls At Home

If using dried fish, clean and debone it.

Wash the afang leaves thoroughly and shred them into small pieces.

If using waterleaf, wash and chop it. If using frozen spinach, thaw it.

Step 2: Boil the Meats

In a large pot, add the assorted meats, chopped onions, seasoning cubes, and salt.

Pour in enough water to cover the meats and cook until they are tender.

Step 3: Add the Stockfish and Smoked Fish

If using stockfish and smoked fish, add them to the pot with the cooked meats.

Continue cooking for a few more minutes to infuse the flavors.

Step 4: Add Palm Oil and Ground Pepper

In a separate pot, heat the palm oil until it becomes clear.

Add the chopped onions and ground pepper. Sauté until the onions are translucent.

Step 5: Add Crayfish and Seasoning

Stir in the ground crayfish and seasoning cubes or powder. Mix well to combine the flavors.

Step 6: Add Waterleaf and Afang Leaves

Gradually add the waterleaf or thawed spinach to the pot.

Also Read: How To Make Peanut Brittle: A Delicious Homemade Treat

Allow it to cook down and release its moisture.

Step 7: Combine the Afang Leaves

Gently add the shredded afang leaves to the pot.

Stir well to combine all the ingredients.

Step 8: Adjust the Seasoning

Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning, adding more salt or seasoning if necessary.

Allow the soup to simmer for about 5-10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

Step 9: Add Optional Ingredients

If using periwinkle or snails, add them to the soup at this point.

Step 10: Serve and Enjoy

Your delicious Afang soup is ready to be served! It’s typically enjoyed with a side of fufu, pounded yam, or eba.

That is how to prepare Afang Soup

Tips

Remember that Afang leaves are tough and need a longer cooking time, so ensure they’re well cooked.

You can customize the meats and seafood according to your preferences.

Adjust the quantity of ground pepper based on your desired level of spiciness.



Afang soup is a true delicacy that’s not only flavorful but also packed with nutrients. It’s a wonderful representation of Nigerian cuisine, bringing together various ingredients to create a harmonious and delicious dish. Enjoy!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...