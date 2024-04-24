Banku and Okro Stew is a traditional Ghanaian dish loved for its hearty flavors and rich cultural significance. Combining the subtle sourness of fermented corn dough with the savory goodness of okra stew, this dish offers a delightful culinary experience. In this guide, we’ll explore the step-by-step process of how to prepare banku and okro stew right in your own kitchen.

Ingredients: For Banku

2 cups of fermented corn dough

1 cup of cassava dough

Water

Salt

For Okro Stew

500g fresh okra (okro), chopped

2 medium-sized onions, chopped

3 large tomatoes, blended into a puree

2-3 chili peppers, diced (adjust according to preference)

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 thumb-sized ginger, grated

1 cup of cooked meat or fish (optional)

1 tablespoon of palm oil or vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon of ground crayfish (optional)

2 cups of water or meat/fish stock

Instructions

Prepare the Banku In a large mixing bowl, combine the fermented corn dough and cassava dough.

Gradually add water while kneading the dough until it reaches a smooth consistency. Be sure to add salt to taste.

Once the dough is well-kneaded, shape it into small balls and set aside. Cook the Banku In a large cooking pot, bring water to a boil.

Gently drop the shaped dough balls into the boiling water and cover the pot.

Allow the Banku to cook for about 20-30 minutes, or until it becomes firm and cooked through.

Once cooked, remove the Banku from the pot and set aside to cool. Prepare the Okro Stew Heat palm oil or vegetable oil in a separate pot over medium heat.

Add the chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.

Stir in the minced garlic, grated ginger, and diced chili peppers. Cook for an additional minute.

Add the blended tomato puree to the pot and cook until the mixture thickens and the oil begins to separate.

Stir in the chopped okra and cooked meat or fish (if using), and allow it to simmer for about 5-7 minutes.

Season the stew with salt, pepper, and ground crayfish (if desired), adjusting the seasoning to taste.

Pour in the water or meat/fish stock and simmer the stew for another 10-15 minutes, or until the okra is tender and the flavors have melded together.

Once both the Banku and Okro Stew are ready, serve them together on a plate or in a bowl.

Enjoy the delightful combination of flavors and textures as you savor this authentic Ghanaian dish.

