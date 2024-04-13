Chicken light soup, a beloved dish in many African households, is a flavorful and nourishing soup made with chicken, vegetables, and aromatic spices. Known for its comforting aroma and soothing properties, chicken light soup is perfect for warming up on chilly days or for providing comfort during times of illness. In this guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to prepare chicken light soup, ensuring a delicious and satisfying dish every time.

Ingredients

1 whole chicken, cut into pieces

1 large onion, chopped

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

2-3 tomatoes, chopped

2-3 carrots, peeled and sliced

2-3 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and diced

1-2 bell peppers, sliced (optional)

1 tablespoon of cooking oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Bouillon cubes or chicken seasoning (optional)

Fresh herbs such as parsley or cilantro for garnish

Prepare the Chicken Start by cleaning and rinsing the chicken pieces under cold running water. Pat them dry with paper towels and season generously with salt and pepper. You can also add a sprinkle of chicken seasoning or crumble bouillon cubes over the chicken for extra flavor. Sauté the Aromatics In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the cooking oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion, minced garlic, and grated ginger to the pot and sauté until fragrant and golden brown, about 2-3 minutes. Stir occasionally to prevent burning. Brown the Chicken Once the aromatics are fragrant, add the seasoned chicken pieces to the pot and brown them on all sides, turning occasionally with tongs. This step helps to seal in the juices and enhances the flavor of the soup. Allow the chicken to cook for about 5-7 minutes until lightly golden brown. Add the Vegetables Next, add the chopped tomatoes, sliced carrots, diced potatoes, and sliced bell peppers (if using) to the pot with the browned chicken. Stir well to combine and coat the vegetables with the flavorful juices from the chicken and aromatics. Add Water and Simmer Pour enough water into the pot to cover the chicken and vegetables, ensuring that they are fully submerged. Bring the soup to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer gently for about 30-40 minutes, or until the chicken is tender and cooked through. Adjust Seasoning Once the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, taste the soup and adjust the seasoning as needed. Add more salt, pepper, or chicken seasoning to taste, and stir well to incorporate the flavors. Serve and Enjoy Once the soup is seasoned to your liking, remove it from the heat and ladle it into serving bowls. Garnish each bowl of chicken light soup with freshly chopped herbs such as parsley or cilantro for a burst of freshness and color. Serve hot and enjoy the comforting and nourishing flavors of homemade chicken light soup.

