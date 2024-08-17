Gammon is a flavorful cut of pork that’s often enjoyed during special occasions and festive gatherings. Whether you’re cooking it for a holiday meal or a cozy dinner, preparing gammon can be both straightforward and rewarding. This guide will take you through the essential steps on how to prepare gammon, from selecting the right cut to cooking it to perfection.

Choosing Your Gammon

Gammon is typically sold as a whole joint or in smaller portions. For a family meal or gathering, a whole joint is ideal. Choose a piece with a good amount of fat, as this will enhance flavor and juiciness. You can also opt for a pre-cooked gammon joint for convenience, but fresh or raw gammon offers more flexibility in seasoning and cooking. Plan for about 200-250 grams (7-9 ounces) of gammon per person if serving as the main dish. A typical whole joint might weigh between 1.5 to 3 kilograms (3.3 to 6.6 pounds).

Preparing the Gammon

If your gammon is cured or salted, soaking it in cold water helps to remove excess salt and make it more tender. Place the gammon in a large bowl of water, ensuring it’s fully submerged. Soak it for 12-24 hours, changing the water occasionally. After soaking, pat the gammon dry with paper towels. Trim any excess fat, but leave a thin layer to keep the meat moist during cooking.

Cooking the Gammon

This method helps to tenderize the meat and remove any remaining salt. Place the gammon in a large pot and cover it with cold water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer. Allow about 20 minutes of cooking time per 450 grams (1 pound) of gammon. For a whole joint, this might take 2-3 hours. Roasting adds a delicious, crispy exterior. Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Score the fat in a diamond pattern and place the gammon in a roasting pan. Brush with a glaze or sauce if desired. Roast for about 20 minutes per 450 grams (1 pound) or until the internal temperature reaches 70°C (160°F). Baste occasionally to keep the meat moist.

Glazing

A sweet and tangy glaze adds a beautiful caramelized finish to the gammon. Common ingredients include honey, brown sugar, mustard, and cloves. Mix these ingredients to form a glaze and brush it over the gammon during the last 30 minutes of roasting. Once cooked, let the gammon rest for 15-20 minutes before carving. This allows the juices to redistribute, making the meat more flavorful and easier to slice.

Gammon pairs well with a variety of sides. Traditional options include roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and apple sauce. For a more modern twist, consider serving it with a fresh salad, coleslaw, or a tangy chutney.

Gammon leftovers can be used in sandwiches, salads, or as an ingredient in soups and stews. Store leftover gammon in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days or freeze it for longer storage.

