Groundnut soup with chicken, also known as “Nkate Nkwan” in Ghana, is a beloved traditional dish celebrated for its rich and nutty flavors. Made with roasted peanuts, aromatic spices, and tender chicken, this hearty soup is a staple in Ghanaian cuisine. In this guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to prepare groundnut soup with chicken right in your own kitchen.

Ingredients: For the Groundnut Soup

1 cup of roasted peanuts (groundnut), ground into a paste

500g chicken pieces (with bone-in for extra flavor)

2 medium-sized onions, chopped

3 large tomatoes, blended into a puree

2-3 chili peppers, diced (adjust according to preference)

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 thumb-sized ginger, grated

1 cup of chopped vegetables (such as spinach or kale)

2 tablespoons of peanut oil or vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups of water or chicken stock

1 teaspoon of ground crayfish (optional)

1 teaspoon of ground shrimp powder (optional)

Instructions

Prepare the Chicken Rinse the chicken pieces under cold water and pat them dry with paper towels.

Season the chicken generously with salt and pepper.

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat a tablespoon of peanut oil over medium heat.

Add the seasoned chicken pieces to the pot and brown them on all sides, about 5-7 minutes per side.

Once the chicken is browned, remove it from the pot and set it aside. Prepare the Groundnut Soup Base In the same pot used to brown the chicken, add another tablespoon of peanut oil if needed.

Add the chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.

Stir in the minced garlic, grated ginger, and diced chili peppers. Cook for an additional minute.

Add the blended tomato puree to the pot and cook until the mixture thickens and the oil begins to separate.

Stir in the groundnut paste and cook, stirring continuously, for about 5 minutes to toast the peanuts and develop the flavors. Simmer the Soup Return the browned chicken pieces to the pot.

Pour in the water or chicken stock, making sure the chicken is fully submerged.

Add the optional ground crayfish and ground shrimp powder for extra flavor, if desired.

Cover the pot and bring the soup to a gentle simmer over low heat.

Allow the soup to cook for about 30-40 minutes, or until the chicken is tender and cooked through, and the flavors have melded together. Add the Vegetables Once the chicken is cooked, stir in the chopped vegetables of your choice.

Allow the soup to simmer for an additional 5-7 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender but still vibrant in color.

Once the groundnut soup with chicken is ready, ladle it into bowls and serve hot.

Garnish with additional diced chili peppers or chopped peanuts for extra flavor and texture.

Enjoy the comforting warmth and nutty richness of this authentic Ghanaian delicacy with a side of rice, fufu, or your favorite Ghanaian staple.

