Jollof rice is a beloved West African dish known for its rich flavors and vibrant colors. It’s a staple at gatherings, celebrations, and family dinners across the region. If you’ve ever wanted to recreate this delicious dish at home, you’re in luck! In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of making jollof rice from scratch. From preparing the aromatic tomato sauce to cooking the rice to perfection, you’ll learn all the tips and tricks to make a mouthwatering batch of jollof rice that will impress your friends and family. So, let us explore how to prepare jollof rice.

How To Prepare Jollof Rice

Ingredients

2 cups of long-grain parboiled rice

2 cups of tomato puree or crushed tomatoes

1 large onion, chopped

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 bell pepper, chopped (red or green)

1-2 Scotch bonnet peppers or hot peppers (adjust to taste), chopped

1 cup of vegetable oil or cooking oil

2 cups of chicken or vegetable broth

1 teaspoon of curry powder

1 teaspoon of thyme

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of dried or fresh thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: 1 cup of mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, green beans)

Optional: 1 pound of chicken, beef, or shrimp for added protein

Instructions

Prepare the Ingredients Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Drain and set aside.

Chop the onion, bell pepper, Scotch bonnet peppers, and garlic.

If using meat or shrimp, wash and season them with salt, pepper, and any desired spices. Set aside. Heat the Oil Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet or pot over medium heat. Sauté the Aromatics Add the chopped onions to the hot oil and sauté until translucent.

Stir in the minced garlic, chopped bell pepper, and Scotch bonnet peppers. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Add the Tomato Sauce Pour in the tomato puree or crushed tomatoes, and stir to combine with the aromatics.

Add the curry powder, thyme, paprika, and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and let it simmer for about 5-7 minutes until the sauce thickens slightly. Cook the Rice Add the washed rice to the tomato sauce mixture and stir until the rice is evenly coated.

Pour in the chicken or vegetable broth, and stir to combine. If using, add the mixed vegetables at this stage.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot with a lid and let the rice simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until the rice is cooked and the liquid is absorbed. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking and ensure even cooking. Optional: Add Protein If using meat or shrimp, you can add them to the pot about halfway through the rice cooking process to allow them to cook through. Serve Once the rice is cooked, fluff it with a fork to separate the grains.

Serve the jollof rice hot as a main dish or as a side dish with your favorite protein such as grilled chicken, beef, or fish.

