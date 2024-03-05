How To Prepare Kontomire Stew: A Step-By-Step Guide

Kontomire stew, also known as spinach stew, is a popular Ghanaian dish known for its rich flavor and vibrant green color. Made with kontomire leaves (cocoyam leaves) and a blend of spices, this stew is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of how to prepare kontomire stew right in your own kitchen.

Table of Contents Toggle Ingredients

Instructions

Ingredients

2 bunches of kontomire leaves (cocoyam leaves), washed and finely chopped

1 large onion, chopped

3 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped

2 large ripe tomatoes, blended into a smooth paste

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of grated ginger

2-3 fresh chili peppers, chopped (adjust according to your spice preference)

1 cup of cooked and mashed melon seeds (optional, for added flavor and thickness)

2 tablespoons of palm oil

1 teaspoon of ground crayfish (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Water, as needed

Instructions

Wash the kontomire leaves thoroughly under cold water to remove any dirt or debris. Finely chop the leaves and set them aside. If using frozen leaves, make sure to thaw them completely before cooking. Heat the palm oil in a large saucepan or pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent. Stir in the minced garlic, grated ginger, and chopped chili peppers, and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add the chopped tomatoes to the pot and cook until they soften and begin to break down, stirring occasionally. Once the tomatoes have softened, pour in the blended tomato paste and stir to combine. Cook the mixture for another 5-7 minutes until the tomatoes are fully cooked and the sauce thickens slightly. Add the chopped kontomire leaves to the pot and stir to combine with the tomato mixture. If using mashed melon seeds, add them to the pot at this stage and mix well. Allow the kontomire leaves to cook down and wilt, stirring occasionally to ensure even cooking. Season the stew with salt, pepper, and ground crayfish (if using), adjusting the seasoning to taste. If the stew is too thick, add a splash of water to achieve your desired consistency. Cover the pot and let the stew simmer over low heat for 15-20 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.

Once the stew is ready, remove it from the heat and give it a final stir. Serve the kontomire stew hot with your choice of side dish, such as boiled yams, plantains, or rice.

Garnish with additional chopped chili peppers or onions if desired, and enjoy your delicious homemade kontomire stew!

Also Read: How To Make Chips