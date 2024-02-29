Shito, Ghana’s beloved spicy pepper sauce, is a staple condiment in Ghanaian cuisine known for its bold flavors and versatility. Made with a blend of hot peppers, onions, fish or shrimp, and spices, shito adds a fiery kick to a variety of dishes, from rice and beans to grilled meats and fried plantains. In this guide, we’ll explore the traditional method of how to prepare shito so you can bring the authentic taste of Ghana to your kitchen.

Ingredients

10-15 dried hot chili peppers (such as African bird’s eye chili or habanero) 2 large onions, chopped 1 cup dried shrimp or smoked fish, cleaned and chopped 1 cup vegetable oil 1/2 cup tomato paste 1/4 cup ground crayfish (optional) 3 cloves garlic, minced 1 tablespoon grated ginger 1 teaspoon paprika 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 1 teaspoon ground cloves 1 teaspoon ground shrimp powder (optional) Salt to taste

Instructions

Remove the stems from the dried chili peppers and soak them in hot water for about 15-20 minutes to soften. Once softened, drain the peppers and remove any seeds if you prefer a milder sauce. In a blender or food processor, combine the soaked chili peppers, chopped onions, dried shrimp or fish, garlic, and ginger. Blend until you achieve a smooth paste. You may need to add a little water to help the blending process. In a large saucepan or skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the blended pepper mixture to the hot oil and stir well to combine. Cook the mixture, stirring frequently, for about 15-20 minutes or until it thickens and darkens in color. Once the sauce has cooked down, add the tomato paste, ground crayfish (if using), paprika, black pepper, ground cloves, and ground shrimp powder (if using). Stir well to incorporate the seasonings into the sauce. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt if necessary. Reduce the heat to low and let the sauce simmer for an additional 10-15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. Remove the sauce from the heat and let it cool to room temperature.

Once the shito has cooled, transfer it to clean, airtight jars or containers for storage. You can store shito in the refrigerator for up to several weeks or freeze it for longer-term storage.

Serve shito as a condiment alongside your favorite Ghanaian dishes or use it as a dipping sauce for fried foods.

