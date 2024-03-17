Tom Brown, a traditional Ghanaian breakfast staple, is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. Made from roasted corn, millet, and soybeans, this hearty porridge provides a wholesome start to the day. In this guide, we’ll explore the step-by-step process of how to prepare tom brown porridge that will leave you feeling satisfied and energized.

Ingredients

1 cup roasted corn flour

1/4 cup roasted millet flour

1/4 cup roasted soybean flour

3 cups water or milk

Sugar or honey (optional)

Pinch of salt

Groundnut paste or evaporated milk (optional, for added creaminess)

Instructions

Start by roasting the corn, millet, and soybeans separately until they are golden brown and fragrant. Allow them to cool completely before grinding. Once cooled, grind the roasted corn, millet, and soybeans separately into fine powders using a blender or a grain mill. In a bowl, combine the roasted corn flour, millet flour, and soybean flour in the ratios specified or as desired. Add a pinch of salt to enhance the flavor. In a pot, bring the water or milk to a gentle boil over medium heat. Gradually sprinkle the mixed flour into the boiling liquid while stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Keep stirring until the porridge thickens to your desired consistency. This usually takes about 5-7 minutes. If desired, add sugar or honey to sweeten the porridge to taste. You can also incorporate groundnut paste or evaporated milk for added richness and creaminess.

Once the porridge reaches the desired consistency, remove it from the heat and let it cool slightly.

Transfer the Tom Brown porridge into serving bowls and garnish with a sprinkle of additional sugar or groundnut paste, if desired.

Serve the porridge warm and enjoy its comforting flavor and nourishing goodness.

