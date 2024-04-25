Tomato stew is a versatile and flavorful accompaniment that elevates the taste of rice dishes to new heights. Bursting with the rich aroma of ripe tomatoes and aromatic spices, this classic stew adds depth and complexity to any meal. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to prepare tomato stew for rice that will leave your taste buds tingling with delight.

Ingredients

6 ripe tomatoes, chopped

2 onions, finely chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 bell pepper, diced

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of thyme

1 teaspoon of curry powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: chopped carrots, peas, or other vegetables for added texture and flavor

Instructions

Prepare the Ingredients Wash the tomatoes thoroughly and chop them into small pieces.

Peel and finely chop the onions and garlic cloves.

Dice the bell pepper into small pieces.

If using additional vegetables such as carrots or peas, wash and chop them into bite-sized pieces. Sauté the Aromatics Heat the vegetable oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add the chopped onions and minced garlic to the pan and sauté until they become soft and translucent, stirring occasionally to prevent burning. Add the Tomatoes and Bell Pepper Once the onions and garlic are fragrant and golden brown, add the chopped tomatoes and diced bell pepper to the saucepan.

Stir well to combine and allow the vegetables to cook down until they release their juices and become soft and pulpy. Season the Stew Add the tomato paste, paprika, thyme, curry powder, salt, and pepper to the saucepan, stirring to incorporate the spices evenly.

Adjust the seasoning according to your taste preferences, adding more salt, pepper, or spices as needed. Simmer and Thicken Reduce the heat to low and let the tomato stew simmer gently, allowing the flavors to meld together and the sauce to thicken slightly.

If the stew becomes too thick, you can add a splash of water or vegetable broth to achieve your desired consistency. Add Vegetables If you’re incorporating additional vegetables into the stew, such as carrots or peas, add them to the saucepan during the last few minutes of cooking, allowing them to soften and absorb the flavors of the stew.

Once the tomato stew is rich, thick, and aromatic, remove it from the heat and let it cool slightly before serving.

Spoon the warm tomato stew over a bed of fluffy rice, garnishing with fresh herbs such as parsley or cilantro if desired.

Serve hot and enjoy the irresistible flavors of this homemade tomato stew with rice, savoring each delicious bite.

