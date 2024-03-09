How To Prepare Waakye: A Step-By-Step Guide

Waakye, a beloved Ghanaian dish, is a flavorful and satisfying meal enjoyed by many across the country. Combining rice and beans with a medley of aromatic spices and herbs, waakye tantalizes the taste buds and offers a delightful culinary experience. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore the traditional method of how to prepare waakye, ensuring that you can recreate this iconic dish in your own kitchen with ease.

Ingredients

2 cups of rice

1 cup of black-eyed peas or cowpeas

3-4 cups of water

1 teaspoon of baking soda (optional)

2-3 tablespoons of dried millet leaves (or sorghum leaves)

1 tablespoon of dried red millet leaves (optional)

2-3 dried leaves of bay laurel (optional)

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

1 teaspoon of ground cloves

1 teaspoon of ground aniseed

1 teaspoon of dried thyme leaves

1 onion, chopped

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

Salt to taste

Instructions

Start by rinsing the black-eyed peas or cowpeas thoroughly under cold water to remove any dirt or debris. Place the beans in a large bowl and cover them with water. Allow them to soak for at least 6 hours or overnight. Adding a teaspoon of baking soda to the soaking water can help soften the beans and reduce cooking time. In a large pot, combine the soaked beans with 3-4 cups of water. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and let the beans simmer for about 30-40 minutes, or until they are tender but not mushy. While the beans are cooking, rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Drain the rice and set it aside. After the beans have cooked for about 20 minutes, add the dried millet leaves, dried red millet leaves (if using), bay laurel leaves, chopped onion, minced garlic, ground ginger, ground cloves, ground aniseed, dried thyme leaves, and salt to the pot. Stir the mixture well to combine all the ingredients and infuse the beans with flavor. Add the rinsed rice to the pot with the beans and aromatic spices. If necessary, add more water to ensure that the rice is fully submerged. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and let the waakye simmer over low heat for another 20-25 minutes, or until the rice is cooked through and tender. Once the waakye is ready, remove the pot from the heat and let it sit, covered, for a few minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

Fluff the waakye with a fork to separate the grains of rice and beans.

Serve the waakye hot, accompanied by your favorite side dishes such as fried plantains, boiled eggs, spaghetti, or fried fish.

Enjoy the delicious flavors and comforting warmth of this iconic Ghanaian dish with family and friends!

