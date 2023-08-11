How To Print JAMB Examination Slip

Printing your JAMB examination slip is a crucial step to access important information about your exam date, time, and venue.

The slip also contains your biometric verification image, which is required for entry into the examination center. Follow these steps to print your JAMB examination slip:

Open your web browser and go to the official website of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) at https://www.jamb.gov.ng/.

Access the JAMB e-Facility Portal

On the JAMB website, locate and click on the “e-Facility” link. This will take you to the portal where you can access various JAMB services.

Log In to Your Profile

If you already have a JAMB profile, click on the “Log In” button and enter your JAMB email address and password. If you don’t have a profile, click on the “Create an account” link to register.

Access the Examination Slip Printing

After logging in, navigate to the “Print Examination Slip” option. This is where you will be able to generate and print your examination slip.

Confirm Your Exam Details

You may be required to enter your JAMB registration number or provide other necessary information to retrieve your exam details. Double-check that the information displayed is correct, including your exam date, time, and venue.

Print Your Examination Slip

Once you have confirmed your exam details, click on the “Print Examination Slip” button. A PDF file containing your examination slip will be generated.

Connect to a Printer

Ensure you have a functional printer connected to your computer. Make sure there is enough paper and ink in the printer.

Print the Slip

Open the generated PDF file and select the “Print” option. Choose your printer from the list and adjust any print settings if necessary. Then, click “Print” to obtain a physical copy of your examination slip.

Keep Your Slip Safe

Once printed, keep your examination slip in a safe and easily accessible place. You will need to present it on the day of your JAMB examination.

Additional Steps

Some candidates may receive a notification or email from JAMB indicating that their examination slip is available. If you receive such a notification, follow the provided link to access and print your slip.

Remember, it’s crucial to print your JAMB examination slip well in advance of your scheduled exam date to avoid any last-minute complications. Additionally, make sure to read and follow all instructions provided on the slip, including the reporting time and items allowed into the examination center.

