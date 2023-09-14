How to Recall an Email in Outlook: A Step-by-Step Guide

Sending an email with a mistake or sensitive information happens to the best of us. Fortunately, Outlook provides a feature that allows you to recall an email, provided certain conditions are met. In this step-by-step guide, we’ll walk you through the process of How to recall an email in Outlook.

Launch the Microsoft Outlook application on your computer. Ensure that you are using the same email account from which you sent the email you want to recall.

Navigate to the “Sent Items” Folder

In Outlook, go to the “Sent Items” folder located in the left-hand navigation pane. This folder contains all the emails you have sent.

Open the Email to Be Recalled

Find the email you want to recall in the “Sent Items” folder. Double-click to open it.

Locate the “Actions” Tab

Once you have the email open, locate the “Actions” tab in the ribbon at the top of the window.

Click on “Recall This Message”

Under the “Actions” tab, you’ll see an option labeled “Recall This Message.” Click on it.

Choose Recall Options

A dialogue box will appear with recall options. Here, you have two choices:

Delete unread copies of this message: This option will attempt to delete the email from the recipient’s inbox, provided they haven’t read it yet.

Delete unread copies and replace with a new message: This option not only deletes the original email but also sends a replacement email with your corrected content.

Select the option that suits your needs. If you choose the second option, you can compose a new email to replace the recalled one.

Confirm the Recall

After selecting your desired recall option, click “OK” to confirm the recall. Outlook will then attempt to recall the email.

Check Recall Status

Outlook will notify you whether the recall was successful or not. If the email couldn’t be recalled (e.g., if the recipient has already read it), you will receive a notification.

Send a Replacement (Optional)

If you chose the option to replace the email, make sure to compose and send the replacement email promptly. This new email will contain the corrected content or any additional information you want to provide.

Important Notes

The success of the recall largely depends on various factors, including the recipient’s email settings and whether they’ve read the email.

The recall feature may not work with emails sent to external email addresses or if both you and the recipient are not using a Microsoft Exchange server.

It’s always a good practice to double-check your emails before sending them to avoid the need for recalls.

Recalling an email in Outlook can be a lifesaver when you’ve sent something in error or need to make urgent changes. However, it’s not foolproof, so use it with awareness of its limitations.

