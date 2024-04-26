Sending an email with errors or sensitive information to the wrong recipient can be a source of anxiety. Fortunately, Microsoft Outlook provides a feature that allows users to recall sent messages under certain conditions. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of how to recall mail in Outlook, helping you avoid potential mishaps and maintain professionalism in your correspondence.

Understanding Recall Requirements Before attempting to recall an email in Outlook, it’s crucial to understand the requirements for a successful recall. First, both you and the recipient must be using Microsoft Exchange Server email accounts within the same organization. Additionally, the recipient must not have opened the email yet, and the email must still be unread in their inbox. Initiating the Recall Process Open Microsoft Outlook and navigate to the “Sent Items” folder to locate the email you wish to recall.

Double-click on the email to open it in a new window.

Look for the “Actions” tab in the toolbar at the top of the window. Click on it to reveal a dropdown menu. Selecting the Recall Option From the dropdown menu, select “Recall This Message.” This will open a dialogue box with recall options. Choosing Recall Settings In the “Recall This Message” dialogue box, you’ll have two options: Delete unread copies of this message: This option will attempt to delete the email from the recipient’s inbox. Delete unread copies and replace with a new message: This option allows you to send a replacement email with corrected information.

Confirming the Recall After selecting your preferred recall option, check the box next to “Tell me if recall succeeds or fails for each recipient” if you want to receive notifications about the recall status.

Click “OK” to initiate the recall process. Receiving Recall Notifications Depending on your settings, you may receive notifications informing you whether the recall was successful for each recipient.

If the recall succeeds, the original email will be removed from the recipient’s inbox. If it fails, the recipient will retain the original email, and you may need to take further action if necessary.

Also Read: How To Preserve Tomatoes Without Fridge