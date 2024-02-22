fbpx
    How To Redeem MTN Points For Exciting Rewards

    Damaris Gatwiri
    How to know your mtn number

    MTN, one of the leading telecommunications companies, offers its customers various rewards and benefits through its loyalty program. By accumulating MTN points through regular usage of their services, customers can unlock a range of exciting rewards, including airtime, data bundles, discounts on purchases, and much more. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps to redeem your MTN points and enjoy the perks that come with them. Let’s get started on maximizing your rewards with how to redeem MTN points.

    Steps on How to Redeem MTN Points

    1. Dial *156# on your MTN mobile phone and press the call button.
    2. Follow the prompts to navigate to the “MTN Points” or “Rewards” section to check your current points balance.
    3. Visit the MTN website or open the MyMTN app on your smartphone. Navigate to the rewards or loyalty program section to view the available rewards catalog.
    4. Browse through the list of rewards available and select the one you wish to redeem. Some common rewards include airtime top-up, data bundles, shopping vouchers, and discounts on partner products and services.
    5. Once you’ve chosen your desired reward, select the option to redeem it. Follow the prompts to confirm your selection and complete the redemption process.
    6. After successfully redeeming your points, you’ll receive a confirmation message on your mobile phone. The redeemed reward, such as airtime or data, will be credited to your account or applied to your next purchase.
    7. Use your redeemed reward, whether it’s airtime for calls and SMS, data for internet browsing, or discounts on purchases, as per your preference. Make the most of your MTN points by regularly checking for new rewards and redeeming them for added value and benefits.

