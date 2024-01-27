fbpx
    HOW-TO

    How To Reduce PDF File Size

    Reducing the size of a PDF file can be useful for various purposes, such as optimizing file storage or speeding up file transmission. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to reduce PDF file size.

    How to Reduce PDF File Size Using Online Tools

    1. There are many free online tools available for compressing PDF files. Popular options include Smallpdf, ilovepdf, and PDF2Go.
    2. Visit the website of your chosen tool and upload the PDF file you want to compress. Most tools allow you to drag and drop the file directly onto the webpage.
    3. Once the file is uploaded, you may be given options to choose the level of compression. Select the desired compression level based on your preferences and the quality of the document you require.
    4. After selecting the compression settings, initiate the compression process. The tool will start compressing the PDF file according to your chosen settings.
    5. Once the compression process is complete, the tool will provide a download link for the compressed PDF file. Click on the link to download the smaller file to your device.

    How to Reduce PDF File Size Using Adobe Acrobat

    1. If you have Adobe Acrobat installed on your computer, open the PDF file you want to compress using the software.
    2. Go to the “File” menu and select the “Save As” option from the dropdown menu.
    3. In the “Save As” dialog box, select “Reduced Size PDF” from the dropdown menu of file types.
    4. If you want more control over the compression settings, click on the “Settings” button next to the dropdown menu. Here, you can customize the compression options based on your requirements.
    5. After adjusting the settings, click “OK” to apply the changes. Choose a location on your computer to save the compressed PDF file, and click “Save” to finalize the process.

    How to Reduce PDF File Size Using Preview on Mac

    1. If you are using a Mac, you can use the built-in Preview app to compress PDF files. Open the PDF file you want to compress in Preview.
    2. Go to the “File” menu and select the “Export” option from the dropdown menu.
    3. In the “Export” dialog box, select “Quartz Filter” from the dropdown menu of file types.
    4. Choose the “Reduce File Size” option from the list of available Quartz filters.
    5. After selecting the “Reduce File Size” option, click “Save” to compress the PDF file. Choose a location on your computer to save the compressed file.

