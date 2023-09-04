Dealing with external hemorrhoids can be uncomfortable, but there are several home remedies that may help alleviate symptoms and promote healing.

However, it’s important to note that if your condition worsens or doesn’t improve with home treatments, you should seek medical advice. Here’s a guide on how to relieve external hemorrhoids at home:

Soaking in a warm sitz bath can provide relief from itching, pain, and discomfort associated with external hemorrhoids.

Fill a bathtub or sitz bath basin with warm water.

Sit in the water for about 15-20 minutes.

Repeat this several times a day, especially after bowel movements.

Clean the Area Gently

After each bowel movement, use soft, fragrance-free toilet paper or moistened wipes to clean the affected area.

Pat the area dry; avoid rubbing, as it can further irritate the hemorrhoids.

Topical Treatments

Over-the-counter creams, ointments, or suppositories containing ingredients like hydrocortisone or witch hazel can help reduce swelling and itching.

Follow the product instructions carefully.

Witch Hazel

Applying witch hazel directly to the affected area with a clean cotton ball may provide relief from itching and discomfort.

Cold Compresses

Applying a cold compress to the external hemorrhoids can help reduce swelling and numb the area.

Wrap ice in a clean cloth and apply it to the affected area for about 15 minutes at a time.

Over-the-Counter Pain Relievers

Non-prescription pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help manage pain and discomfort. Follow the dosing instructions on the label.

Dietary Changes

Maintain a high-fiber diet to soften stools and reduce straining during bowel movements. Include foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

Stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water to prevent constipation.

Avoid Straining

Straining during bowel movements can worsen hemorrhoid symptoms. Try not to force bowel movements, and consider taking your time on the toilet.

Exercise Regularly

Engage in regular physical activity to improve bowel function and reduce pressure on the rectal area.

Maintain Good Hygiene

Keep the anal area clean and dry to prevent further irritation.

Don’t Sit for Prolonged Periods

Avoid sitting or standing for long periods. Take breaks and move around to improve circulation.

Use Donut Cushions

Sitting on a donut-shaped cushion can help relieve pressure on the affected area.

Herbal Remedies

-ome people find relief from herbal remedies like aloe vera or coconut oil. Apply these remedies topically, but be cautious and discontinue use if irritation occurs.

Consult a Healthcare Provider

If your symptoms persist or worsen, or if you notice bleeding during bowel movements, it’s essential to consult a healthcare provider. They can provide more advanced treatments, including minimally invasive procedures or surgery if necessary. That is how to relieve external hemorrhoids at home.

Remember that while these home remedies may help manage external hemorrhoid symptoms, they are not a substitute for professional medical advice. If you’re uncertain about your condition or its severity, consult with a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and treatment recommendations.

