How To Remove And Dispose Of Asbestos In Kenya

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has released guidelines on how individuals and companies can safely remove and dispose of asbestos to protect public health and the environment.

What is Asbestos?

Asbestos is a mineral known for its fire resistance, strength, and insulating properties, which made it a popular choice for use in roofing, ceiling boards, brake pads, and insulation materials. However, asbestos is hazardous, and its fibers can stay airborne for long periods, posing serious health risks such as lung cancer, asbestosis, and mesothelioma if inhaled. The risk increases when asbestos materials are damaged or disturbed.

Guidelines for Asbestos Removal and Disposal

Inventory and Notification Maintain an updated inventory of all asbestos-containing materials in the workplace.

Notify NEMA by filling out the appropriate notification form before starting any removal work. Labeling and Safe Work Procedures Clearly mark and make visible all asbestos-containing materials.

Develop safe work procedures, including using personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers handling asbestos. Worker Training and Supervision Ensure all workers who may be exposed to asbestos are properly trained.

Conduct work under the supervision of experienced and qualified personnel.

Keep detailed records of asbestos management activities. Risk Assessment Perform a risk assessment before disturbing, repairing, or removing asbestos-containing materials. This should identify the type and condition of asbestos, potential exposure risks, and necessary safety measures.

Include the risk assessment in an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report submitted to NEMA. Temporary Storage Asbestos waste should be securely stored to prevent damage and access by unauthorized individuals.

The storage site must be within the premises and restricted with warning signs in English, Swahili, and local languages.

Limit temporary storage to no more than 30 days from removal. Handling in Garages For garages and workshops, avoid using products containing asbestos where possible. If handling asbestos, minimize exposure and use dust extraction systems and protective equipment. Transportation Asbestos waste must be transported in enclosed vehicles or containers that prevent fiber release. The vehicle must be licensed per the Environmental Management and Coordination (Waste Management) Regulations, 2006. Disposal Site Requirements Asbestos waste must be disposed of at designated sites approved by NEMA.

The disposal site should be deep enough to prevent groundwater contamination and should be covered with soil and polythene sheets to prevent fiber release.

The disposal site must be fenced off with warning signs to keep the public out. Disposal Operation Handle asbestos waste carefully to avoid breaking or releasing fibers.

The waste generator must notify NEMA when disposal activities begin, and asbestos materials should never be reused or sold.

