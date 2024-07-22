Accidental exposure to glue can leave your hair sticky and challenging to manage.

Finding glue stuck in your hair can be frustrating, but there are several gentle on how to remove glue from hair safely.

Start by applying a generous amount of oil (such as coconut oil, olive oil, or baby oil) directly to the glued area. Let it sit for a few minutes to soften the glue. Use a wide-tooth comb to gently comb through the hair, starting from the ends and working your way up towards the scalp. This helps to loosen the glue without pulling or damaging the hair. If the glue is water-soluble, try washing the affected area with warm water and a mild shampoo. Massage the shampoo into the hair to help break down the glue. Mix equal parts vinegar and water and apply it to the glued hair. Let it sit for a few minutes before gently combing out the softened glue. Rinse with warm water and shampoo. Both peanut butter and mayonnaise contain oils that can help break down adhesive properties. Apply a small amount to the glued area, let it sit for a few minutes, then comb out and wash hair as usual. Rubbing alcohol or nail polish remover (acetone-free) can dissolve some types of glue. Apply a small amount to a cotton ball or swab and dab it onto the glued area. Gently comb through and wash hair thoroughly afterward. Make a paste using baking soda and water. Apply it to the affected area and gently massage. Let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing with warm water and shampooing. If the glue is particularly stubborn or you’re unsure about using home remedies, seek advice from a hairstylist or dermatologist. They can provide specialized products or techniques to safely remove the glue without damaging your hair.

Remember, patience and gentle handling are key to preventing hair breakage or damage while removing glue. Avoid pulling or tugging on the hair, as this can lead to unnecessary stress and potential hair loss.

