Removing a Google account from your phone is a crucial step if you’re switching devices, selling your phone, or simply want to unlink your account. Whether you’re using an Android or iOS device, this guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to remove Google account from phone.

Additional Steps Android Devices Open the “Settings” app on your Android device.

Scroll down and select “Accounts” or “Users & accounts,” depending on your device.

Tap on the Google account you want to remove.

On the account details page, select “Remove account” or “Remove.”

Confirm your action by tapping “Remove account” again when prompted.

If your device has multiple users, ensure you’re removing the account from the correct profile. iOS Devices (iPhone/iPad) Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad.

Scroll down and select “Passwords & Accounts.”

Tap on the Google account you wish to remove.

Select “Delete Account” at the bottom of the screen.

Confirm the removal by tapping “Delete” or “Remove from My iPhone/iPad.”

You may need to enter your device passcode or Apple ID password to complete the process. Additional Steps After removing the Google account, ensure that you back up any important data associated with the account, such as contacts, emails, and app data.

If you’re selling or transferring your device, perform a factory reset to erase all personal data and settings.

Remember to sign out of any Google services or apps linked to the removed account to prevent access by unauthorized users.

If you encounter any issues during the removal process, refer to the manufacturer’s support documentation or contact customer support for assistance.

