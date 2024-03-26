Removing a Google account from your phone is a crucial step if you’re switching devices, selling your phone, or simply want to unlink your account. Whether you’re using an Android or iOS device, this guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to remove Google account from phone.
-
Android Devices
- Open the “Settings” app on your Android device.
- Scroll down and select “Accounts” or “Users & accounts,” depending on your device.
- Tap on the Google account you want to remove.
- On the account details page, select “Remove account” or “Remove.”
- Confirm your action by tapping “Remove account” again when prompted.
- If your device has multiple users, ensure you’re removing the account from the correct profile.
-
iOS Devices (iPhone/iPad)
- Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Scroll down and select “Passwords & Accounts.”
- Tap on the Google account you wish to remove.
- Select “Delete Account” at the bottom of the screen.
- Confirm the removal by tapping “Delete” or “Remove from My iPhone/iPad.”
- You may need to enter your device passcode or Apple ID password to complete the process.
-
Additional Steps
- After removing the Google account, ensure that you back up any important data associated with the account, such as contacts, emails, and app data.
- If you’re selling or transferring your device, perform a factory reset to erase all personal data and settings.
- Remember to sign out of any Google services or apps linked to the removed account to prevent access by unauthorized users.
- If you encounter any issues during the removal process, refer to the manufacturer’s support documentation or contact customer support for assistance.
Also Read: How To Record Calls On SamsungEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings