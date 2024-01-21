Renewing your driving license in Kenya has become more convenient with the introduction of online services. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to renew driving license online in Kenya.

Open your internet browser and go to the official NTSA website: https://ntsa.ecitizen.go.ke/ If you already have an eCitizen account, log in with your credentials. If not, you need to create an account. Provide the required information and follow the registration process. Once logged in, select the “Get Service Now” option on the eCitizen dashboard. Look for the “National Transport and Safety Authority” section, and under “Services,” choose “Driving License Renewal.” Input your driving license details, including the license number and your personal information. Verify that the information is accurate. Choose the renewal period for your driving license. Typically, you can renew it for one, three, or five years. Select your preferred option. Upload the necessary documents, which may include a copy of your current driving license, passport-sized photos, and any other documents as specified by the NTSA. Pay the renewal fees using the available online paybill 222222. After a successful payment, download and print the renewal slip. This slip will serve as proof that you have initiated the renewal process. Visit the nearest NTSA offices for biometrics capture. Carry the printed renewal slip, your original ID, and any other documents as specified. The biometrics capture is a mandatory step to complete the renewal process. After the biometrics capture, you will be informed when to collect your renewed driving license. Ensure you follow up and collect it within the stipulated period.

Renew your driving license well in advance of the expiry date to avoid any inconveniences. And that is how to renew driving license online in kenya.

