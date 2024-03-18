Resetting your Samsung phone can be a useful solution to various issues, such as software glitches, performance slowdowns, or preparing the device for resale. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to reset Samsung phone, whether you want to perform a soft reset or a factory reset.

Before proceeding with the reset, it’s essential to back up all your important data, including contacts, photos, videos, and documents. You can back up your Samsung phone using Samsung Cloud, Google Drive, or a computer.

A soft reset, also known as a restart, can resolve minor software issues without erasing your data. To perform a soft reset:

Press and hold the power button on your Samsung phone.

Tap on the “Restart” or “Reboot” option when it appears on the screen.

Wait for your phone to restart automatically.

Hard Reset

If you’re experiencing more severe issues with your Samsung phone or want to erase all data and restore it to its factory settings, you’ll need to perform a hard reset, also known as a factory reset. There are two methods to perform a factory reset:

Using the Settings Menu

Open the Settings app on your Samsung phone.

Scroll down and select “General Management” or “System.”

Tap on “Reset” or “Reset Options.”

Choose “Factory Data Reset” or “Reset All Settings.”

Review the information about what will be deleted and tap “Reset” or “Reset Phone.”

Enter your device PIN, pattern, or password if prompted.

Tap “Delete All” or “Reset Device” to confirm.

Wait for the reset process to complete, and your phone will restart automatically.

Using Hardware Buttons

Turn off your Samsung phone completely.

Press and hold the volume up button and the power button simultaneously.

Release both buttons when the Samsung logo appears on the screen.

Use the volume down button to navigate to the “Wipe Data/Factory Reset” option.

Press the power button to select the option.

Navigate to and select “Yes” to confirm the reset.

Wait for the reset process to complete, and your phone will restart automatically.

Once the factory reset is complete, you can set up your Samsung phone as a new device or restore your data from the backup you created earlier. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup process and restore your data if desired.

