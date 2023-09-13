How to Reverse a Cash Send on the Capitec App: A Step-by-Step Guide

Sending cash is convenient, but what if you’ve made a mistake or need to reverse a Cash Send transaction on the Capitec App? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. This guide will walk you through the process of how to reverse a cash send on the Capitec App, ensuring you can manage your finances with ease.

Step 1: Open the Capitec App

Ensure you have the Capitec App installed on your smartphone. Open the app, and log in using your secure PIN or biometric authentication (fingerprint or facial recognition).

Step 2: Access the Transaction History

On the app’s main dashboard, locate and tap on the “Transactions” or “History” option. This will give you access to your transaction history, including the Cash Send you wish to reverse.

Step 3: Select the Cash Send Transaction

Scroll through your transaction history to find the specific Cash Send transaction you want to reverse. Once you’ve located it, tap on the transaction to open its details.

Step 4: Initiate the Reversal

Within the transaction details, you should find an option that allows you to initiate a reversal.

Also Read: How To Reverse Money On Capitec Bank: Step-By-Step Guide

This option is typically labeled as “Reverse” or “Cancel Transaction.” Tap on it to begin the reversal process.

Step 5: Confirm the Reversal

Capitec may require you to confirm your decision to reverse the Cash Send transaction. Read through the confirmation details carefully, ensuring that you are indeed reversing the correct transaction. Once you’re certain, confirm the reversal.

Step 6: Verify the Reversal

After confirming the reversal, the Capitec App will process your request. It may take some time to complete. During this period, it’s essential to keep an eye on your transaction history to verify that the Cash Send has been successfully reversed.

Step 7: Check Your Account Balance

After the reversal is complete, check your account balance to ensure that the funds from the Cash Send have been returned to your account. Your balance should reflect the corrected amount.

Step 8: Contact Capitec Support (if needed)

If, for any reason, the reversal is not successful or you encounter issues during the process, don’t hesitate to contact Capitec’s customer support. They can provide assistance and guidance to resolve any problems you may face.

Step 9: Update Your Records

Once the reversal is successful, update your financial records to reflect the corrected transaction. This ensures that your financial records and budgeting remain accurate.

That’s it! You’ve successfully reversed a Cash Send transaction on the Capitec App. Remember to double-check your transactions before confirming, and always keep your app secure by not sharing your PIN or biometric data. Capitec’s user-friendly app makes it easy to manage your finances, even when you need to correct a transaction mistake.

