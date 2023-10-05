How to Screen Record on Windows – A Step-by-Step Guide

Screen recording on Windows can be incredibly useful for creating tutorials, capturing gameplay, or sharing your screen with others for various purposes. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to screen record on Windows using built-in features and third-party applications.

Method 1: Using Built-in Features

Windows 10 and Windows 11 have a built-in screen recording tool called the Xbox Game Bar.

Step 1: Open the Xbox Game Bar

Press Win + G on your keyboard. This opens the Xbox Game Bar.

on your keyboard. This opens the Xbox Game Bar. If it’s your first time using the Game Bar, follow the on-screen prompts to enable it.

Step 2: Start Recording

Click the “Start Recording” button (a red circle) in the Xbox Game Bar.

Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut Win + Alt + R to start recording.

Step 3: Stop Recording

To stop recording, click the “Stop Recording” button (a square) in the Xbox Game Bar.

You can also use the keyboard shortcut Win + Alt + R again to stop the recording.

Step 4: Access Your Recording

After stopping the recording, your video will be saved in the “Captures” folder under “Videos” in your user profile directory.

Method 2: Using Third-Party Software

Step 1: Download and Install OBS Studio

Visit the OBS Studio website (https://obsproject.com/) and download the installer.

Install OBS Studio by following the on-screen instructions.

Step 2: Configure OBS Studio

Open OBS Studio after installation.

Set up your recording settings, such as video resolution, frame rate, and audio source, in the Settings menu.

Step 3: Create a Scene

Click the “+” button under the “Scenes” panel to create a scene.

Add sources to your scene, such as display capture or window capture, by clicking the “+” button under the “Sources” panel.

Step 4: Start Recording

Click the “Start Recording” button in the bottom-right corner to begin recording.

OBS Studio offers more advanced features like overlays, transitions, and live streaming, which you can explore if needed.

Step 5: Stop Recording

To stop recording, click the “Stop Recording” button in the bottom-right corner.

Step 6: Access Your Recording

Your recorded videos can be found in the folder you specified in OBS Studio’s settings.

Screen recording on Windows is a valuable tool for various purposes, and you can choose the method that best suits your needs. Windows’ built-in Xbox Game Bar is great for quick and straightforward recordings, while third-party software like OBS Studio offers advanced features for more demanding recording tasks. With this guide, you’ll be able to capture your screen effortlessly on Windows.

