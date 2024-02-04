Forgetting a WiFi password can be frustrating, especially when you need to connect a new device. Fortunately, Android devices offer several methods on how to see Wifi password on android phone without QR Code.

How to See Wifi Password on Android Phone

Begin by navigating to the “Settings” app on your Android device.

Select “Network & internet” or a similar option depending on your device model.

Tap on “WiFi” to view the list of available networks.

Locate the WiFi network you’re currently connected to and tap on it to access its settings.

Viewing Saved WiFi Password

Once you’re in the WiFi settings, look for an option labeled “Saved networks,” “Network details,” or similar.

Tap on the connected WiFi network to reveal its details, including the network name (SSID) and security type.

Depending on your device and Android version, there may be an option to show the WiFi password directly on the screen. If available, simply toggle the “Show password” option to reveal the password.

How to See Wifi Password on Android Phone Using File Manager Apps

Another method involves using file manager apps to access system files where WiFi passwords are stored.

Install a file manager app from the Google Play Store if you don’t already have one.

Use the file manager to navigate to the “data/misc/wifi” directory or a similar location on your device.

Look for a file named “wpa_supplicant.conf” or “wpa_supplicant.conf.bak” and open it using a text editor.

Extracting WiFi Password from Configuration File

Within the “wpa_supplicant.conf” file, you’ll find a list of saved WiFi networks along with their passwords.

Locate the network entry corresponding to the WiFi network you’re connected to.

The password will be displayed next to the “psk” or “password” field. Note that the password may be encrypted or obscured depending on your device’s security settings.

Root Access Requirement

It’s important to note that accessing system files to retrieve WiFi passwords may require root access, which involves modifying system settings and can void your device warranty.

Proceed with caution and only attempt to retrieve WiFi passwords using root access if you’re familiar with the process and understand the risks involved.

