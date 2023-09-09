Seeking asylum in the United States from Kenya, or any other country, is a complex and often lengthy process that should be approached with care. Here’s a how to seek asylum in usa from kenya:

Asylum is granted to individuals who can prove they have a well-founded fear of persecution in their home country based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

Persecution can take various forms, such as physical harm, discrimination, threats, or harassment.

Seek Legal Counsel

It’s highly recommended to consult with an immigration attorney or a qualified legal representative who specializes in asylum cases.

An attorney can help you understand the process, gather evidence, and prepare a strong case.

Arrive in the United States

To apply for asylum, you must be physically present in the United States. You can either arrive with a valid visa or request asylum at a port of entry.

File Form I-589

The main form for applying for asylum is Form I-589, Application for Asylum and Withholding of Removal. You must complete this form and submit it to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Attend the Asylum Interview

USCIS will schedule an interview for you. During the interview, you will be asked to provide detailed information about your asylum claim.

It’s essential to have an attorney present during the interview.

Gather Supporting Evidence

Compile documentation and evidence that supports your claim of persecution, such as affidavits, medical records, police reports, or other relevant documents.

Witnesses who can corroborate your story may also be helpful.

Await a Decision

After your interview, USCIS will review your case and make a decision.

This process may take several months or longer due to case backlog.

Appear in Immigration Court (if necessary)

If your asylum application is denied by USCIS, you may be referred to immigration court.

It’s crucial to attend all court hearings and work closely with your attorney to present your case.

Appeal (if necessary)

If your asylum claim is denied by the immigration judge, you may have the option to appeal the decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) and, if needed, to federal court.

Maintain Legal Status

While your asylum application is pending, it’s essential to maintain your legal status in the United States, if applicable. Failure to do so could affect your asylum case. That is how to seek asylum in USA from Kenya.

NOTE that immigration laws and procedures can change.

