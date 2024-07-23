Selecting multiple files on a PC is a fundamental skill that streamlines tasks like organizing, moving, or deleting files efficiently. Here’s a guide on how to select multiple files on PC.

Hold down the Ctrl key (Windows) or Cmd key (macOS) on your keyboard. Click on each file you want to select. This method allows for non-contiguous selections across different folders or drives. Click on the first file you want to select. Hold down the Shift key and click on the last file in the range you want to select. This method selects all files between the first and last clicked files, inclusive. To select all files within a folder or window, use Ctrl + A (Windows) or Cmd + A (macOS). This keyboard shortcut is handy when you need to work with all files in a directory or window at once. In Windows Explorer, enable checkboxes for file selection. Go to “View” tab > “Options” > “Change folder and search options” > “View” tab > enable “Use check boxes to select items.” Click the checkbox next to each file to select multiple files. Click and drag a selection box around the files you want to select. This method is useful when you want to quickly select multiple adjacent files displayed in a folder or on the desktop. Open Command Prompt or PowerShell. Use commands like dir to list files and Select-String to filter and select specific files based on criteria such as file name, extension, or attributes. In Finder, use the sidebar to select multiple files. Hold down Cmd key and click on each file in the sidebar you want to select. This method is useful when managing files across different folders or drives. For batch processing, use tools like PowerShell scripts or third-party file managers that offer advanced file selection and management capabilities beyond the built-in Windows Explorer options.

