In today’s interconnected world, the ability to send airtime across different mobile networks has become increasingly convenient. If you’re an MTN subscriber looking to send airtime to someone on the Vodafone network, you’re in luck! This guide will walk you through the simple steps how to send airtime from MTN to Vodafone seamlessly and efficiently.

Before proceeding, ensure that your MTN account is active and has sufficient airtime balance for the transfer.

Familiarize yourself with the available methods for airtime transfer, which may include USSD codes, mobile apps, or online platforms.

USSD Code Method Dial the USSD code *170# on your MTN mobile phone to access the MTN Mobile Money menu.

Select the option for “Transfer Airtime” or a similar feature, depending on the menu options provided.

Enter the recipient’s Vodafone phone number and the amount of airtime you wish to transfer.

Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm the transaction and enter your MTN Mobile Money PIN to authorize the transfer. Mobile App Method Download and install the MTN Mobile Money app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store if you haven’t already done so.

Log in to your MTN Mobile Money account using your credentials (phone number and PIN).

Navigate to the “Transfer Airtime” or similar option within the app’s menu.

Enter the recipient’s Vodafone phone number and the amount of airtime you want to send.

Review the transaction details and confirm the transfer by entering your MTN Mobile Money PIN when prompted. Online Platform Method Visit the official MTN Mobile Money website or online portal using a web browser on your smartphone or computer.

Log in to your MTN Mobile Money account with your credentials.

Locate the section for “Transfer Airtime” or similar feature on the website’s dashboard.

Enter the recipient’s Vodafone phone number and the desired amount of airtime for the transfer.

Verify the transaction details and complete the process by entering your MTN Mobile Money PIN when prompted.

Once the airtime transfer is initiated, both you and the recipient will receive confirmation SMS notifications from MTN and Vodafone, respectively.

The recipient can immediately use the transferred airtime for calls, data, or other services on the Vodafone network.

