How to Send Money from M-Pesa to Equity Bank Account

M-Pesa, a mobile money transfer service in Kenya, offers a seamless way to send money to various banks, including Equity Bank. Whether you need to pay bills, send money to family or friends, or make transactions, M-Pesa simplifies the process. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to How to send money from M-Pesa to Equity bank.

Why Use M-Pesa to Send Money to Equity Bank

Using M-Pesa to send money to Equity Bank provides several advantages:

Convenience: M-Pesa is widely accessible, allowing you to transfer money from your mobile phone anytime, anywhere. Speed: Transfers are usually processed quickly, ensuring that your funds reach the recipient promptly. Security: M-Pesa employs robust security measures to protect your financial transactions.

Steps to Send Money from M-Pesa to Equity Bank

To send money from your M-Pesa account to an Equity Bank account, follow these steps:

Step 1: Ensure Sufficient M-Pesa Balance

Before initiating the transfer, ensure that your M-Pesa account has sufficient funds to cover the transaction amount, including any associated fees.

Step 2: Access Your M-Pesa Menu

On your mobile phone, open the M-Pesa menu by dialing *150# (Safaricom) or using the M-Pesa app if you have it installed.

Step 3: Select Lipa na M-Pesa Option

From the M-Pesa menu, choose the “Lipa na M-Pesa” option.

Step 4: Choose Pay Bill Option

Select the “Pay Bill” option from the menu.

Step 5: Enter Equity Bank Pay Bill Number

Enter the Equity Bank Pay Bill number: 247247.

Step 6: Enter Account Number

You’ll be prompted to enter the recipient’s Equity Bank account number. Ensure you input the correct account number to avoid any errors.

Step 7: Enter Amount

Specify the amount you wish to transfer to the Equity Bank account.

Step 8: Confirm and Send

Review the details of your transaction, including the recipient’s account number and the transaction amount. Confirm that the information is accurate.

Step 9: Enter M-Pesa PIN

To authorize the transaction, you’ll need to enter your M-Pesa PIN.

Step 10: Transaction Confirmation

Once the transaction is completed, you’ll receive a confirmation message from M-Pesa.

Step 11: Check Equity Bank Account

The recipient can check their Equity Bank account to confirm the receipt of the funds.

Important Considerations

Ensure you have the correct Equity Bank Pay Bill number and account number to prevent errors.

Verify the transaction charges associated with sending money from M-Pesa to Equity Bank, as these may vary.

Double-check all transaction details before confirming the transfer.

Sending money from M-Pesa to Equity Bank is a secure and convenient way to transfer funds to family, friends, or for your own banking needs. By following these steps, you can ensure that your transactions are completed smoothly.

