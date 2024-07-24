Sharing a group link on WhatsApp simplifies inviting multiple people to join a group effortlessly. Whether for social gatherings, work projects, or community activities, here’s a guide on how to share a group link on WhatsApp.

Start by creating a new group on WhatsApp. Open WhatsApp, go to the Chats tab, tap on the “New chat” icon, then select “New group.” Add participants and choose a group name and photo. Once the group is created, open the group chat. Tap on the group name at the top of the chat to access the group info screen. In the group info screen, scroll down and tap on “Invite via link.” Then tap on “Invite to group via link.” A unique invite link for the group will be generated. After generating the link, you have several options to share it: Copy Link: Tap “Copy link” to copy the group invite link to your clipboard. You can then paste it into any conversation or platform where you want to share it.

Tap on “Share link” to directly share the group invite link via WhatsApp to your contacts or groups. QR Code: Optionally, you can tap on “QR code” to show the QR code for the group invite link. Others can scan this QR code to join the group. You can customize who can join the group using the link. In the “Invite via link” section, tap on “Group settings” to choose between “Only admins” or “All participants” for who can invite via the group link. If needed, you can reset the group invite link to generate a new one. In the group info screen, tap on “Reset link” to invalidate the current link and generate a new one. This is useful for security or privacy reasons. : As people join the group via the link, you’ll receive notifications. You can manage group members and their permissions from the group info screen.

Sharing a group link on WhatsApp offers a convenient way to invite people to join a group without individually adding them

